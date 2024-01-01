$21,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Jayco Jay Flight
25 RKS Model FULL KITCHEN/BATHROOM - 3 BEDROOM - FURNACE HEAT/AIR
2011 Jayco Jay Flight
25 RKS Model FULL KITCHEN/BATHROOM - 3 BEDROOM - FURNACE HEAT/AIR
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
4,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1UJBJ0BN6B7EC0143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 4,269 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This is the 2011 Jayco Jayflight camper! Offering a full kitchen, full bathroom, furnace heat and A/C and only 4,269kms!
Come down and take a look at ittoday, located at 1610-1stStreet North, Brandon, MB.
We look forward to meeting with you!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
2019 Kia Forte LX 115,332 KM $18,777 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 Abarth 154,777 KM $11,777 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 74,169 KM $38,777 + tax & lic
Email J & J Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
Call Dealer
204-728-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2011 Jayco Jay Flight