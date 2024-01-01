Menu
<p><strong>This is the 2011 Jayco Jayflight camper! Offering a full kitchen, full bathroom, furnace heat and A/C and only 4,269kms!</strong></p> <p><strong>Come down and take a look at ittoday, located at 1610-1stStreet North, Brandon, MB.</strong></p> <p><strong>We look forward to meeting with you!</strong></p>

2011 Jayco Jay Flight

4,269 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 Jayco Jay Flight

25 RKS Model FULL KITCHEN/BATHROOM - 3 BEDROOM - FURNACE HEAT/AIR

2011 Jayco Jay Flight

25 RKS Model FULL KITCHEN/BATHROOM - 3 BEDROOM - FURNACE HEAT/AIR

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

4,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1UJBJ0BN6B7EC0143

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 4,269 KM

This is the 2011 Jayco Jayflight camper! Offering a full kitchen, full bathroom, furnace heat and A/C and only 4,269kms!



Come down and take a look at ittoday, located at 1610-1stStreet North, Brandon, MB.



We look forward to meeting with you!

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2011 Jayco Jay Flight