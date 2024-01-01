Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

79,438 KM

Details Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey

SE

2015 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

79,438KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCAB4FT669436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Mileage 79,438 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2015 Dodge Journey