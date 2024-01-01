Menu
2015 Dodge Journey R/T AWD

This 2015 Dodge Journey R/T AWD combines versatility and performance in one sleek package. With its spacious interior, advanced technology features, and reliable V6 engine, its ready to tackle any adventure. The striking red exterior pairs beautifully with the luxurious black leather interior. Whether youre commuting in the city or embarking on a cross-country road trip, this Journey is sure to impress. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a stylish and capable SUV at an affordable price.

Features:
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Leather Seats
• Heated Front Seats
• Third-Row Seating
• Rearview Camera
• Bluetooth Connectivity
• Satellite Radio
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Remote Start
• 19-Inch Alloy Wheels
• Fog Lights
• Power Liftgate
• Keyless Entry and Ignition
• Stability Control
• Traction Control
• ABS
• Power Drivers Seat
• Cruise Control
• Tilt-and-Telescoping Steering Wheel
• USB/Auxiliary Inputs
• Roof Rails

116,167 KM
$17,416 + tax & licensing
VIN 3C4PDDFG0FT554309
Exterior Colour: White
Interior Colour: Black
Body Style: SUV / Crossover
Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Doors: 4-door
Passengers: 5

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

Vehicle Description

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

