$17,416+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Loaded
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$17,416
+ taxes & licensing
116,167KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDDFG0FT554309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,167 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Dodge Journey R/T AWD
This 2015 Dodge Journey R/T AWD combines versatility and performance in one sleek package. With its spacious interior, advanced technology features, and reliable V6 engine, it's ready to tackle any adventure. The striking red exterior pairs beautifully with the luxurious black leather interior. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a cross-country road trip, this Journey is sure to impress. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a stylish and capable SUV at an affordable price.
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Leather Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Third-Row Seating
- Rearview Camera
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Satellite Radio
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Remote Start
- 19-Inch Alloy Wheels
- Fog Lights
- Power Liftgate
- Keyless Entry and Ignition
- Stability Control
- Traction Control
- ABS
- Power Driver's Seat
- Cruise Control
- Tilt-and-Telescoping Steering Wheel
- USB/Auxiliary Inputs
- Roof Rails
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
