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2016 Ford F-150

205,388 KM

Details Features

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14128369

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
205,388KM
VIN 1FTEW1EFXGFA79627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-1286
  • Mileage 205,388 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

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204-717-5500

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$22,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2016 Ford F-150