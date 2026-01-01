$22,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD
2016 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
205,388KM
VIN 1FTEW1EFXGFA79627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-1286
- Mileage 205,388 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2016 Ford F-150