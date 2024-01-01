$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
148,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1GG2HR683523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,897 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD - Loaded - Nice SUV 69,405 KM $34,777 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury - AWD - Nav 96,677 KM $27,777 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD - Disp Screen - Nice SUV 131,975 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
Email J & J Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
Call Dealer
204-728-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2017 Chrysler Pacifica