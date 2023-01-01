Menu
<p><strong>Jump into the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L. With a leather interior, seating for 7 passengers, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, navigation system, remote keyless entry, command start, folding rear seats, garage door transmitter, fully automatic headlights, power 4-way lumbar support, reclining 3<sup>rd</sup> row seating, alloy wheels and so much more! </strong></p> <p><strong>Come down for a test drive today, located at 1610-1<sup>st</sup> Street North, Brandon.</strong></p> <p><strong>We look forward to meeting with you!</strong></p>

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

105,273 KM

$35,950

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Luxury - FWD - 7 PASS

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Luxury - FWD - 7 PASS

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

105,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG6KR633738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Jump into the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L. With a leather interior, seating for 7 passengers, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, navigation system, remote keyless entry, command start, folding rear seats, garage door transmitter, fully automatic headlights, power 4-way lumbar support, reclining 3rd row seating, alloy wheels and so much more! 



Come down for a test drive today, located at 1610-1st Street North, Brandon.



We look forward to meeting with you!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Email J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2019 Chrysler Pacifica