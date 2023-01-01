$35,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Luxury - FWD - 7 PASS
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$35,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,273 KM
Vehicle Description
Jump into the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L. With a leather interior, seating for 7 passengers, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, navigation system, remote keyless entry, command start, folding rear seats, garage door transmitter, fully automatic headlights, power 4-way lumbar support, reclining 3rd row seating, alloy wheels and so much more!
Come down for a test drive today, located at 1610-1st Street North, Brandon.
We look forward to meeting with you!
