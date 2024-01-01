Menu
<strong>2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD</strong> <strong>Mileage:</strong> 72,723 km <strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Modern Steel Metallic <strong>Interior Color:</strong> Black Cloth <strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic <strong>Drive Type:</strong> AWD (All-Wheel Drive) <strong>Engine:</strong> 1.5L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged <strong>Features:</strong> <ul> <li>Power Moonroof</li> <li>Heated Front Seats</li> <li>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li> <li>Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Compatibility</li> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>18-inch Alloy Wheels</li> <li>LED Daytime Running Lights</li> <li>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera</li> <li>Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor</li> <li>Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)</li> </ul> <strong>Condition:</strong> <ul> <li>Low Km, Manitoba Car</li> <li>Non-Smoker</li> <li>No Pets</li> </ul> <strong>Recent Services:</strong> <ul> <li>Synthetic Oil Change</li> <li>New Engine/Cabin Filters</li> <li>Transmission Fluid Change</li> <li>Rear Differential Service</li> <li>Brake Service</li> <li>New Front and Rear Brake Rotors</li> <li>New All Season Tires</li> <li>Wheel Alignment</li> </ul> The 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD is a versatile and reliable compact SUV that blends style, comfort, and advanced technology. Known for its spacious interior, smooth ride, and excellent fuel efficiency, the CR-V is perfect for both city driving and outdoor adventures. This vehicle has gone through an extensive servicing at our dealership and is ready to go!

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD




Mileage: 72,723 km

Exterior Color: Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Color: Black Cloth

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Type: AWD (All-Wheel Drive)

Engine: 1.5L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged




Features:

  • Power Moonroof
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Compatibility
  • Remote Engine Start
  • 18-inch Alloy Wheels
  • LED Daytime Running Lights
  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
  • Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor
  • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)




Condition:

  • Low Km, Manitoba Car
  • Non-Smoker
  • No Pets




Recent Services:

  • Synthetic Oil Change
  • New Engine/Cabin Filters
  • Transmission Fluid Change
  • Rear Differential Service
  • Brake Service
  • New Front and Rear Brake Rotors
  • New All Season Tires
  • Wheel Alignment




The 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD is a versatile and reliable compact SUV that blends style, comfort, and advanced technology. Known for its spacious interior, smooth ride, and excellent fuel efficiency, the CR-V is perfect for both city driving and outdoor adventures. This vehicle has gone through an extensive servicing at our dealership and is ready to go!




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Honda CR-V