$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Honda CR-V
EX AWD| Clean|LowKm|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start
2017 Honda CR-V
EX AWD| Clean|LowKm|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,743KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H52HH123699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,743 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD
Mileage: 72,723 km
Exterior Color: Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Color: Black Cloth
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Type: AWD (All-Wheel Drive)
Engine: 1.5L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged
Features:
Condition:
Recent Services:
The 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD is a versatile and reliable compact SUV that blends style, comfort, and advanced technology. Known for its spacious interior, smooth ride, and excellent fuel efficiency, the CR-V is perfect for both city driving and outdoor adventures. This vehicle has gone through an extensive servicing at our dealership and is ready to go!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Mileage: 72,723 km
Exterior Color: Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Color: Black Cloth
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Type: AWD (All-Wheel Drive)
Engine: 1.5L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged
Features:
- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Compatibility
- Remote Engine Start
- 18-inch Alloy Wheels
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Condition:
- Low Km, Manitoba Car
- Non-Smoker
- No Pets
Recent Services:
- Synthetic Oil Change
- New Engine/Cabin Filters
- Transmission Fluid Change
- Rear Differential Service
- Brake Service
- New Front and Rear Brake Rotors
- New All Season Tires
- Wheel Alignment
The 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD is a versatile and reliable compact SUV that blends style, comfort, and advanced technology. Known for its spacious interior, smooth ride, and excellent fuel efficiency, the CR-V is perfect for both city driving and outdoor adventures. This vehicle has gone through an extensive servicing at our dealership and is ready to go!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forman Honda
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom|4x4|Rmt.Start 33,187 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX|Certified|Htd.Seats|Htd.Steering|Sunroof 50,882 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE|AWD|Htd.Seats|Htd.Steering|Leather 152,911 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forman Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2017 Honda CR-V