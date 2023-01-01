Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

104,677 KM

Details Features

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper S FUN TO DRIVE - FULLY LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper S FUN TO DRIVE - FULLY LOADED

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

  1. 10481328
  2. 10481328
  3. 10481328
  4. 10481328
  5. 10481328
Contact Seller

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,677KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10481328
  • Stock #: J23033-1
  • VIN: WMWLU5C55H2E81417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,677 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

2017 MINI Cooper Clu...
 104,677 KM
$24,950 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 158,695 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 135,404 KM
$40,950 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory