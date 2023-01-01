2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

$24,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 6 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10481328

10481328 Stock #: J23033-1

J23033-1 VIN: WMWLU5C55H2E81417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,677 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.