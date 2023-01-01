$24,950+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
Cooper S FUN TO DRIVE - FULLY LOADED
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$24,950
+ taxes & licensing
104,677KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10481328
- Stock #: J23033-1
- VIN: WMWLU5C55H2E81417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,677 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
AWD
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3