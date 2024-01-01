Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.<br></div>

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

21,253 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Manual 5-Door

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Manual 5-Door

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,253KM
Used
VIN 1G1JD6SH6J4111881

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A151
  • Mileage 21,253 KM

Vehicle Description

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD 72,816 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX-T Sedan #Apple CarPlay #Sunroof for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Honda Civic EX-T Sedan #Apple CarPlay #Sunroof 68,187 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SL AWD #leather #sunroof for sale in Brandon, MB
2015 Nissan Rogue SL AWD #leather #sunroof 130,851 KM $19,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Sonic