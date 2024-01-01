Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.<br></div>

2018 Nissan Versa

101,541 KM

Details Description

$16,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 10970201
  2. 10970201
  3. 10970201
  4. 10970201
  5. 10970201
  6. 10970201
  7. 10970201
  8. 10970201
  9. 10970201
  10. 10970201
  11. 10970201
  12. 10970201
  13. 10970201
  14. 10970201
  15. 10970201
  16. 10970201
  17. 10970201
  18. 10970201
  19. 10970201
  20. 10970201
  21. 10970201
  22. 10970201
  23. 10970201
  24. 10970201
  25. 10970201
  26. 10970201
  27. 10970201
  28. 10970201
  29. 10970201
Contact Seller

$16,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,541KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP3JL371650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-778
  • Mileage 101,541 KM

Vehicle Description

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Brandon, MB
2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 107,528 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Nissan Versa Note SV 101,541 KM $16,750 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD 29,210 KM $31,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,750

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Versa