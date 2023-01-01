Menu
2018 RAM 1500

236,810 KM

Details Features

$36,950

+ tax & licensing
$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie LARAMIE - 4X4 C.C - CLEAN

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie LARAMIE - 4X4 C.C - CLEAN

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

236,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10331853
  • Stock #: JC23086
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT2JS147619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,810 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

