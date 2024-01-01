$27,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
PREFERRED 2.4 AWD
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
PREFERRED 2.4 AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
70,022KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3CAD6KH069328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A150
- Mileage 70,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred, an SUV that combines style, comfort, and practicality. Finished in a sophisticated Twilight Black Pearl exterior, this vehicle exudes a sense of adventure and reliability. The interior is just as impressive, with plush black cloth seats that provide a comfortable ride for all passengers.
This used Santa Fe is equipped with a 2.4L I4 engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience. The vehicle also features a 4WD drivetrain, giving you the confidence to tackle a variety of driving conditions.
The Santa Fe Preferred boasts a suite of features that enhance both convenience and safety:
- Power Windows for easy adjustment and control
- Fog Lights to improve visibility in challenging weather conditions
- Lumbar Seat Adjustment for additional support and comfort during long drives
- Heated Front Seats, perfect for chilly mornings
- Telescopic Steering Wheel allowing for a customizable driving position
- Cruise Control for maintaining a steady speed on the highway
- Passenger Front Airbag Off/On switch, providing safety flexibility
- Driver Side Airbag for enhanced driver protection
- Anti-lock Brakes / ABS for improved vehicle stability and control under hard braking
- Theft Deterrent/Alarm system to keep your vehicle secure
- Child Safety Locks to ensure the little ones are safe during the journey
The Santa Fe also comes with modern technology and autonomy features that cater to today's connected lifestyle:
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration
- GPS Navigation to guide you to your destination with ease
- Keyless Entry for quick and convenient access to the vehicle
- Push to Start button for effortless ignition
- Heated Seats ensuring comfort for all occupants during colder days
At Sisson Auto, we understand the importance of a reliable vehicle, and this Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred is a testament to that. With its comprehensive set of features, comfortable interior, and robust performance, it's ready to take on your daily commutes and weekend getaways with equal aplomb.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe