$14,995
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
199,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF6FU126533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24046
- Mileage 199,867 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited - Spacious and Feature-Packed SUV!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Spacious Interior
- Safetied and serviced
- Clean Title
- Three rows of seating with ample space for up to seven passengers.
- Heated leather upholstery in front and back for a premium feel.
- Advanced airbag system for enhanced protection in case of collision.
- Panoramic sunroof for a spacious and airy cabin.
- Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function for personalized comfort.
- Hyundai infotainment system with touchscreen display.
- Navigation system for easy navigation to your destination.
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Premium SUV: Limited trim with top-of-the-line features.
- Versatile Utility: Perfect for family outings, road trips, and daily commuting.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe