<div><em style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited - Spacious and Feature-Packed SUV! Enjoy for $153 Bi-Weekly + Tax.</em></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Spacious Interior</li><li>Safetied and serviced</li><li>Clean Title</li><li>Three rows of seating with ample space for up to seven passengers.</li><li>Heated leather upholstery in front and back for a premium feel.</li><li>Advanced airbag system for enhanced protection in case of collision.</li><li>Panoramic sunroof for a spacious and airy cabin.</li><li>Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function for personalized comfort.</li><li>Hyundai infotainment system with touchscreen display.</li><li>Navigation system for easy navigation to your destination.</li><li>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.</li><li>Premium SUV: Limited trim with top-of-the-line features.</li><li>Versatile Utility: Perfect for family outings, road trips, and daily commuting.</li></ul><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div><div><br /></div>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

199,867 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF6FU126533

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24046
  • Mileage 199,867 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe