Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 GMC Acadia

153,783 KM

Details

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12332057

2020 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,783KM
VIN 1GKKNRLS3LZ216232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # ADS-1035
  • Mileage 153,783 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS #sunroof #heated seats for sale in Brandon, MB
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS #sunroof #heated seats 215,450 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Terrain SLE AWD #Apple CarPlay #heated seats for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 GMC Terrain SLE AWD #Apple CarPlay #heated seats 110,866 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos S AWD #apple carplay #heated seats for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Kia Seltos S AWD #apple carplay #heated seats 97,753 KM $25,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Acadia