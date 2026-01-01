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2021 Ford Bronco
Black Diamond
2021 Ford Bronco
Black Diamond
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$40,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
111,711KM
VIN 1FMEE5DH0MLA64849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Space Grey/Blk Onyx
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P1537
- Mileage 111,711 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
Call Dealer
204-725-XXXX(click to show)
$40,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Planet Kia
204-725-2566
2021 Ford Bronco