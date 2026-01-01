Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Bronco

111,711 KM

Details Features

$40,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Bronco

Black Diamond

Watch This Vehicle
14165962

2021 Ford Bronco

Black Diamond

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

Contact Seller

$40,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
111,711KM
VIN 1FMEE5DH0MLA64849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Space Grey/Blk Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P1537
  • Mileage 111,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planet Kia

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond 111,711 KM $40,794 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring for sale in Brandon, MB
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 57,751 KM $40,794 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Forte5 EX for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Kia Forte5 EX 105,500 KM $18,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Planet Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Call Dealer

204-725-XXXX

(click to show)

204-725-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2021 Ford Bronco