Menu
Account
Sign In
<span>Certified 2021 Honda CR-V Touring - Fully Serviced and Safetied</span> <span>Discover excellence with this meticulously maintained 2021 Honda CR-V Touring. This SUV blends luxury, reliability, and performance seamlessly, making it an ideal choice for discerning drivers. It has undergone a rigorous certification process ensuring its quality and reliability for your peace of mind. With a comprehensive service history and safety inspection, you can drive confidently knowing youre in a top-notch vehicle.</span> <ul> <li>Powerful and efficient engine</li> <li>Luxurious and spacious interior</li> <li>Advanced safety features</li> <li>Panoramic sunroof</li> <li>Premium audio system</li> <li>Heated leather seats</li> <li>Navigation system</li> <li>Blind-spot monitoring</li> <li>Lane-keeping assist</li> <li>Rearview camera</li> <li>All-wheel drive</li> <li>Keyless entry and start</li> <li>Bluetooth connectivity</li> <li>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</li> </ul> <span>This certified 2021 Honda CR-V Touring is a standout choice in the SUV market, offering unparalleled comfort, safety, and reliability. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a premium vehicle at an exceptional value. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the excellence firsthand!</span> No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

2021 Honda CR-V

46,200 KM

Details Description

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Camera|Local

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Camera|Local

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 11155033
  2. 11155033
  3. 11155033
  4. 11155033
  5. 11155033
  6. 11155033
  7. 11155033
Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,200KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H96MH200278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2021 Honda CR-V Touring - Fully Serviced and Safetied




Discover excellence with this meticulously maintained 2021 Honda CR-V Touring. This SUV blends luxury, reliability, and performance seamlessly, making it an ideal choice for discerning drivers. It has undergone a rigorous certification process ensuring its quality and reliability for your peace of mind. With a comprehensive service history and safety inspection, you can drive confidently knowing you're in a top-notch vehicle.




  • Powerful and efficient engine
  • Luxurious and spacious interior
  • Advanced safety features
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Premium audio system
  • Heated leather seats
  • Navigation system
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Lane-keeping assist
  • Rearview camera
  • All-wheel drive
  • Keyless entry and start
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto




This certified 2021 Honda CR-V Touring is a standout choice in the SUV market, offering unparalleled comfort, safety, and reliability. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a premium vehicle at an exceptional value. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the excellence firsthand!




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Local|Loaded for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Honda CR-V Sport|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Local|Loaded 27,797 KM $38,598 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sport|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Local|Clean|50MPG for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Honda Civic Sport|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Local|Clean|50MPG 33,926 KM $29,378 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Camera|Carplay|40MPG for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Camera|Carplay|40MPG 69,938 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2021 Honda CR-V