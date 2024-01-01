$37,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Camera|Local
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Camera|Local
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
46,200KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H96MH200278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified 2021 Honda CR-V Touring - Fully Serviced and Safetied
Discover excellence with this meticulously maintained 2021 Honda CR-V Touring. This SUV blends luxury, reliability, and performance seamlessly, making it an ideal choice for discerning drivers. It has undergone a rigorous certification process ensuring its quality and reliability for your peace of mind. With a comprehensive service history and safety inspection, you can drive confidently knowing you're in a top-notch vehicle.
This certified 2021 Honda CR-V Touring is a standout choice in the SUV market, offering unparalleled comfort, safety, and reliability. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a premium vehicle at an exceptional value. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the excellence firsthand!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
- Powerful and efficient engine
- Luxurious and spacious interior
- Advanced safety features
- Panoramic sunroof
- Premium audio system
- Heated leather seats
- Navigation system
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Lane-keeping assist
- Rearview camera
- All-wheel drive
- Keyless entry and start
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2021 Honda CR-V