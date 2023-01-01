$44,950+ tax & licensing
2021 Jaguar F-PACE
P250 S Fully Fully Loaded -AWD
Location
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
101,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10631742
- Stock #: JB23204
- VIN: SADCJ2EX0MA682197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3