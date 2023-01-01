2021 Jaguar F-PACE

$44,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 8 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10631742

10631742 Stock #: JB23204

JB23204 VIN: SADCJ2EX0MA682197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # JB23204

Mileage 101,877 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.