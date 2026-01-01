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<h1 data-section-id=dvjsq6 data-start=0 data-end=52>2021 Kia Sorento EX+ for Sale in Brandon, Manitoba</h1> <h2 data-section-id=l1c6nt data-start=54 data-end=126>Premium Comfort, Advanced Technology, and Family-Friendly Versatility</h2> <p data-start=128 data-end=480>The <strong data-start=132 data-end=156>2021 Kia Sorento EX+</strong> is the perfect SUV for families and drivers who need exceptional versatility without sacrificing comfort or style. Combining advanced safety features, premium amenities, spacious seating, and impressive capability, the Sorento EX+ is designed to handle everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures across Manitoba. <p data-start=482 data-end=697>Available now at <strong data-start=499 data-end=534>Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong>, this well-equipped midsize SUV delivers the confidence, practicality, and refinement that have made the Kia Sorento one of Canadas most popular family vehicles. <h2 data-section-id=rtjbw0 data-start=699 data-end=727>Key Features & Highlights</h2> <h3 data-section-id=1mgbc8u data-start=729 data-end=761><span role=text><strong data-start=733 data-end=761>Turbocharged Performance</strong></span></h3> <p data-start=762 data-end=1053>The 2021 Sorento EX+ is powered by a responsive turbocharged engine that delivers excellent performance, smooth acceleration, and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Sorento provides a confident and enjoyable driving experience. <h3 data-section-id=1vf3on9 data-start=1055 data-end=1089><span role=text><strong data-start=1059 data-end=1089>All-Wheel Drive Capability</strong></span></h3> <p data-start=1090 data-end=1287>Be ready for Manitobas ever-changing weather conditions. The advanced all-wheel-drive system helps maximize traction and stability during snow, rain, gravel roads, and slippery driving conditions. <h3 data-section-id=1xq3nm4 data-start=1289 data-end=1314><span role=text><strong data-start=1293 data-end=1314>Three-Row Seating</strong></span></h3> <p data-start=1315 data-end=1487>With comfortable seating for up to seven passengers, the Sorento EX+ offers the flexibility families need for school runs, road trips, sporting events, and everyday travel. <h3 data-section-id=1fzhke6 data-start=1489 data-end=1514><span role=text><strong data-start=1493 data-end=1514>Panoramic Sunroof</strong></span></h3> <p data-start=1515 data-end=1648>Bring natural light into the spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof that creates an open and inviting atmosphere for all passengers. <h3 data-section-id=1mlmqjb data-start=1650 data-end=1683><span role=text><strong data-start=1654 data-end=1683>Leather-Appointed Seating</strong></span></h3> <p data-start=1684 data-end=1820>Premium seating surfaces and upscale interior materials provide a refined driving experience while enhancing comfort for every occupant. <h3 data-section-id=1kxd94q data-start=1822 data-end=1874><span role=text><strong data-start=1826 data-end=1874>Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel</strong></span></h3> <p data-start=1875 data-end=2013>Stay warm throughout Manitoba winters with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel designed to make cold mornings more comfortable. <h3 data-section-id=1or1e5y data-start=2015 data-end=2055><span role=text><strong data-start=2019 data-end=2055>Power Driver and Passenger Seats</strong></span></h3> <p data-start=2056 data-end=2169>Find your ideal seating position with power-adjustable front seats that offer comfort and support on every drive. <h3 data-section-id=1a4gk80 data-start=2171 data-end=2199><span role=text><strong data-start=2175 data-end=2199>Smart Power Liftgate</strong></span></h3> <p data-start=2200 data-end=2318>Loading groceries, luggage, sports equipment, and cargo is simple with the convenience of a hands-free power liftgate. <h3 data-section-id=1d5s3pk data-start=2320 data-end=2356><span role=text><strong data-start=2324 data-end=2356>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong></span></h3> <p data-start=2357 data-end=2480>Stay connected to navigation, music, messaging, and your favourite smartphone apps through seamless smartphone integration. <h3 data-section-id=1my55fd data-start=2482 data-end=2527><span role=text><strong data-start=2486 data-end=2527>Large Touchscreen Infotainment System</strong></span></h3> <p data-start=2528 data-end=2653>The intuitive infotainment system keeps important information and entertainment controls easily accessible while on the road. <h2 data-section-id=1y0avhd data-start=2655 data-end=2684>Advanced Safety Technology</h2> <p data-start=2686 data-end=2835>The 2021 Kia Sorento EX+ comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance technologies designed to help provide confidence behind the wheel, including: <ul data-start=2837 data-end=3146> <li data-section-id=kj07jy data-start=2837 data-end=2873>Forward Collision Avoidance Assist</li> <li data-section-id=14j6mo data-start=2874 data-end=2913>Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist</li> <li data-section-id=164j1j1 data-start=2914 data-end=2954>Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance</li> <li data-section-id=mdo02i data-start=2955 data-end=2976>Lane Keeping Assist</li> <li data-section-id=lgs4og data-start=2977 data-end=3000>Lane Following Assist</li> <li data-section-id=29zy8m data-start=3001 data-end=3019>Safe Exit Assist</li> <li data-section-id=9jn37b data-start=3020 data-end=3051>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control</li> <li data-section-id=1udyywa data-start=3052 data-end=3078>Driver Attention Warning</li> <li data-section-id=avct03 data-start=3079 data-end=3100>Rear Occupant Alert</li> <li data-section-id=agtizq data-start=3101 data-end=3127>Parking Distance Sensors</li> <li data-section-id=1m12b20 data-start=3128 data-end=3146>Rear View Camera</li> </ul> <h2 data-section-id=1pzgphy data-start=3148 data-end=3193>Spacious Interior and Flexible Cargo Space</h2> <p data-start=3195 data-end=3438>Designed with active families in mind, the Sorento EX+ provides impressive passenger room and flexible cargo configurations. Fold the rear seats when additional storage space is needed, or utilize all three rows for maximum passenger capacity. <p data-start=3440 data-end=3599>Whether youre carrying hockey equipment, groceries, luggage, camping gear, or supplies for a weekend getaway, the Sorento is built to adapt to your lifestyle. <h2 data-section-id=ymry1n data-start=3601 data-end=3631>Built for Manitoba Families</h2> <p data-start=3633 data-end=3928>The 2021 Kia Sorento EX+ offers everything Manitoba drivers need: all-weather confidence, premium comfort, advanced technology, and exceptional versatility. From commuting through Brandon to exploring the provinces highways and backroads, this SUV is ready for every season and every adventure. <p data-start=3930 data-end=4067>Its combination of practicality, luxury, and safety makes it an excellent choice for families seeking a dependable and well-equipped SUV. <h2 data-section-id=1morh14 data-start=4069 data-end=4107>Why Buy From Planet Kia in Brandon?</h2> <p data-start=4109 data-end=4380>At <strong data-start=4112 data-end=4147>Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong>, were committed to providing outstanding customer service and helping drivers find the right vehicle for their needs. Our knowledgeable team offers competitive financing options and a transparent, hassle-free purchasing experience. <p data-start=4382 data-end=4526>We proudly serve customers throughout Brandon, Virden, Souris, Neepawa, Minnedosa, Carberry, Dauphin, and communities across the Westman region. <h2 data-section-id=lt5a57 data-start=4528 data-end=4567>Dont Miss This 2021 Kia Sorento EX+</h2> <p data-start=4569 data-end=4776>If youre searching for a <strong data-start=4595 data-end=4649>2021 Kia Sorento EX+ for sale in Brandon, Manitoba</strong>, this premium midsize SUV offers outstanding comfort, advanced safety features, versatile seating, and all-weather capability. <p data-start=4778 data-end=4891>Visit Planet Kia today and discover why the Kia Sorento continues to be one of Canadas most trusted family SUVs. <h2 data-section-id=1qsa7y6 data-start=4893 data-end=4914>Vehicle Highlights</h2> <ul data-start=4916 data-end=5216> <li data-section-id=1s62ywr data-start=4916 data-end=4937><strong data-start=4918 data-end=4937>All-Wheel Drive</strong></li> <li data-section-id=1mz4n7q data-start=4938 data-end=4963><strong data-start=4940 data-end=4963>Turbocharged Engine</strong></li> <li data-section-id=ecmfdu data-start=4964 data-end=4987><strong data-start=4966 data-end=4987>Three-Row Seating</strong></li> <li data-section-id=1luqxxs data-start=4988 data-end=5011><strong data-start=4990 data-end=5011>Panoramic Sunroof</strong></li> <li data-section-id=wo2ad5 data-start=5012 data-end=5043><strong data-start=5014 data-end=5043>Leather-Appointed Seating</strong></li> <li data-section-id=1vu5y8w data-start=5044 data-end=5068><strong data-start=5046 data-end=5068>Heated Front Seats</strong></li> <li data-section-id=99a08n data-start=5069 data-end=5096><strong data-start=5071 data-end=5096>Heated Steering Wheel</strong></li> <li data-section-id=1ix1h5a data-start=5097 data-end=5123><strong data-start=5099 data-end=5123>Smart Power Liftgate</strong></li> <li data-section-id=1tlixra data-start=5124 data-end=5158><strong data-start=5126 data-end=5158>Apple CarPlay & And

2021 Kia Sorento

54,657 KM

Details Description Features

$31,794

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Kia Sorento

EX+

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14187767

2021 Kia Sorento

EX+

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

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$31,794

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,657KM
VIN 5XYRHDLF5MG042624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRAVITY G
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 54,657 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Kia Sorento EX+ for Sale in Brandon, Manitoba
Premium Comfort, Advanced Technology, and Family-Friendly Versatility

The 2021 Kia Sorento EX+ is the perfect SUV for families and drivers who need exceptional versatility without sacrificing comfort or style. Combining advanced safety features, premium amenities, spacious seating, and impressive capability, the Sorento EX+ is designed to handle everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures across Manitoba.

Available now at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba, this well-equipped midsize SUV delivers the confidence, practicality, and refinement that have made the Kia Sorento one of Canada's most popular family vehicles.

Key Features & Highlights
Turbocharged Performance

The 2021 Sorento EX+ is powered by a responsive turbocharged engine that delivers excellent performance, smooth acceleration, and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Sorento provides a confident and enjoyable driving experience.

All-Wheel Drive Capability

Be ready for Manitoba's ever-changing weather conditions. The advanced all-wheel-drive system helps maximize traction and stability during snow, rain, gravel roads, and slippery driving conditions.

Three-Row Seating

With comfortable seating for up to seven passengers, the Sorento EX+ offers the flexibility families need for school runs, road trips, sporting events, and everyday travel.

Panoramic Sunroof

Bring natural light into the spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof that creates an open and inviting atmosphere for all passengers.

Leather-Appointed Seating

Premium seating surfaces and upscale interior materials provide a refined driving experience while enhancing comfort for every occupant.

Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel

Stay warm throughout Manitoba winters with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel designed to make cold mornings more comfortable.

Power Driver and Passenger Seats

Find your ideal seating position with power-adjustable front seats that offer comfort and support on every drive.

Smart Power Liftgate

Loading groceries, luggage, sports equipment, and cargo is simple with the convenience of a hands-free power liftgate.

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Stay connected to navigation, music, messaging, and your favourite smartphone apps through seamless smartphone integration.

Large Touchscreen Infotainment System

The intuitive infotainment system keeps important information and entertainment controls easily accessible while on the road.

Advanced Safety Technology

The 2021 Kia Sorento EX+ comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance technologies designed to help provide confidence behind the wheel, including:


  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

  • Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

  • Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance

  • Lane Keeping Assist

  • Lane Following Assist

  • Safe Exit Assist

  • Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

  • Driver Attention Warning

  • Rear Occupant Alert

  • Parking Distance Sensors

  • Rear View Camera

Spacious Interior and Flexible Cargo Space

Designed with active families in mind, the Sorento EX+ provides impressive passenger room and flexible cargo configurations. Fold the rear seats when additional storage space is needed, or utilize all three rows for maximum passenger capacity.

Whether you're carrying hockey equipment, groceries, luggage, camping gear, or supplies for a weekend getaway, the Sorento is built to adapt to your lifestyle.

Built for Manitoba Families

The 2021 Kia Sorento EX+ offers everything Manitoba drivers need: all-weather confidence, premium comfort, advanced technology, and exceptional versatility. From commuting through Brandon to exploring the province's highways and backroads, this SUV is ready for every season and every adventure.

Its combination of practicality, luxury, and safety makes it an excellent choice for families seeking a dependable and well-equipped SUV.

Why Buy From Planet Kia in Brandon?

At Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba, we're committed to providing outstanding customer service and helping drivers find the right vehicle for their needs. Our knowledgeable team offers competitive financing options and a transparent, hassle-free purchasing experience.

We proudly serve customers throughout Brandon, Virden, Souris, Neepawa, Minnedosa, Carberry, Dauphin, and communities across the Westman region.

Don't Miss This 2021 Kia Sorento EX+

If you're searching for a 2021 Kia Sorento EX+ for sale in Brandon, Manitoba, this premium midsize SUV offers outstanding comfort, advanced safety features, versatile seating, and all-weather capability.

Visit Planet Kia today and discover why the Kia Sorento continues to be one of Canada's most trusted family SUVs.

Vehicle Highlights


  • All-Wheel Drive

  • Turbocharged Engine

  • Three-Row Seating

  • Panoramic Sunroof

  • Leather-Appointed Seating

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Smart Power Liftgate

  • Apple CarPlay & And

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

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204-725-XXXX

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204-725-2566

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$31,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2021 Kia Sorento