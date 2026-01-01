$31,794+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento
EX+
2021 Kia Sorento
EX+
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$31,794
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRAVITY G
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 54,657 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Comfort, Advanced Technology, and Family-Friendly Versatility
The 2021 Kia Sorento EX+ is the perfect SUV for families and drivers who need exceptional versatility without sacrificing comfort or style. Combining advanced safety features, premium amenities, spacious seating, and impressive capability, the Sorento EX+ is designed to handle everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures across Manitoba.
Available now at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba, this well-equipped midsize SUV delivers the confidence, practicality, and refinement that have made the Kia Sorento one of Canada's most popular family vehicles.
Key Features & Highlights
Turbocharged Performance
The 2021 Sorento EX+ is powered by a responsive turbocharged engine that delivers excellent performance, smooth acceleration, and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the Sorento provides a confident and enjoyable driving experience.
All-Wheel Drive Capability
Be ready for Manitoba's ever-changing weather conditions. The advanced all-wheel-drive system helps maximize traction and stability during snow, rain, gravel roads, and slippery driving conditions.
Three-Row Seating
With comfortable seating for up to seven passengers, the Sorento EX+ offers the flexibility families need for school runs, road trips, sporting events, and everyday travel.
Panoramic Sunroof
Bring natural light into the spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof that creates an open and inviting atmosphere for all passengers.
Leather-Appointed Seating
Premium seating surfaces and upscale interior materials provide a refined driving experience while enhancing comfort for every occupant.
Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel
Stay warm throughout Manitoba winters with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel designed to make cold mornings more comfortable.
Power Driver and Passenger Seats
Find your ideal seating position with power-adjustable front seats that offer comfort and support on every drive.
Smart Power Liftgate
Loading groceries, luggage, sports equipment, and cargo is simple with the convenience of a hands-free power liftgate.
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Stay connected to navigation, music, messaging, and your favourite smartphone apps through seamless smartphone integration.
Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
The intuitive infotainment system keeps important information and entertainment controls easily accessible while on the road.
Advanced Safety Technology
The 2021 Kia Sorento EX+ comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance technologies designed to help provide confidence behind the wheel, including:
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Safe Exit Assist
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
- Driver Attention Warning
- Rear Occupant Alert
- Parking Distance Sensors
- Rear View Camera
Spacious Interior and Flexible Cargo Space
Designed with active families in mind, the Sorento EX+ provides impressive passenger room and flexible cargo configurations. Fold the rear seats when additional storage space is needed, or utilize all three rows for maximum passenger capacity.
Whether you're carrying hockey equipment, groceries, luggage, camping gear, or supplies for a weekend getaway, the Sorento is built to adapt to your lifestyle.
Built for Manitoba Families
The 2021 Kia Sorento EX+ offers everything Manitoba drivers need: all-weather confidence, premium comfort, advanced technology, and exceptional versatility. From commuting through Brandon to exploring the province's highways and backroads, this SUV is ready for every season and every adventure.
Its combination of practicality, luxury, and safety makes it an excellent choice for families seeking a dependable and well-equipped SUV.
Why Buy From Planet Kia in Brandon?
At Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba, we're committed to providing outstanding customer service and helping drivers find the right vehicle for their needs. Our knowledgeable team offers competitive financing options and a transparent, hassle-free purchasing experience.
We proudly serve customers throughout Brandon, Virden, Souris, Neepawa, Minnedosa, Carberry, Dauphin, and communities across the Westman region.
Don't Miss This 2021 Kia Sorento EX+
If you're searching for a 2021 Kia Sorento EX+ for sale in Brandon, Manitoba, this premium midsize SUV offers outstanding comfort, advanced safety features, versatile seating, and all-weather capability.
Visit Planet Kia today and discover why the Kia Sorento continues to be one of Canada's most trusted family SUVs.
Vehicle Highlights
- All-Wheel Drive
- Turbocharged Engine
- Three-Row Seating
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Leather-Appointed Seating
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Smart Power Liftgate
- Apple CarPlay & And
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Windows
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
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204-725-2566