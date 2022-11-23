Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

18,160 KM

Details Features

$57,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,777

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Sport CREW CAB, 4X4, SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Sport CREW CAB, 4X4, SPORT

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

  1. 9433227
  2. 9433227
  3. 9433227
  4. 9433227
  5. 9433227
Contact Seller

$57,777

+ taxes & licensing

18,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9433227
  • Stock #: J22155
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT7MN663991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

2021 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 18,160 KM
$57,777 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 55,560 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Durango C...
 179,238 KM
$21,950 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory