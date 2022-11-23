2021 RAM 1500

$57,777 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 1 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9433227

9433227 Stock #: J22155

J22155 VIN: 1C6SRFVT7MN663991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,160 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.