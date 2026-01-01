$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
55,111KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ9PH565016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHIMMERING SILVER PE
- Interior Colour Gray
- Stock # ADS-1292
- Mileage 55,111 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe