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2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

55,111 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14176984

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,111KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ9PH565016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHIMMERING SILVER PE
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Stock # ADS-1292
  • Mileage 55,111 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

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204-717-XXXX

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204-717-5500

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe