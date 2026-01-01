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2023 Kia Seltos

84,285 KM

Details Features

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Seltos

SX

Watch This Vehicle
14413821

2023 Kia Seltos

SX

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,285KM
VIN KNDETCA22P7428684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-1307
  • Mileage 84,285 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

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204-717-5500

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$24,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2023 Kia Seltos