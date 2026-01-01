$24,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Kia Seltos
SX
2023 Kia Seltos
SX
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,285KM
VIN KNDETCA22P7428684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ADS-1307
- Mileage 84,285 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2023 Kia Seltos