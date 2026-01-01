$27,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Nissan Rogue
AWD
2024 Nissan Rogue
AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,382KM
VIN JN8BT3AB2RW421377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-1287
- Mileage 42,382 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2024 Nissan Rogue