$26,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
48,045KM
VIN 3VVGX7B26RM032352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Stock # ADS-1298
- Mileage 48,045 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2024 Volkswagen Taos