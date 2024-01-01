$15,500+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda CR-V
4WD EX-L
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
126,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE48747L818769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,252 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
- All-wheel drive (AWD)
- Leather-trimmed seats
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Heated front seats
- Power moonroof
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 6-disc CD changer with AM/FM stereo and auxiliary input jack
- Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
- Power windows and door locks
- Remote keyless entry
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Local
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
2007 Honda CR-V