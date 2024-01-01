Menu
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

All-wheel drive (AWD)
Leather-trimmed seats
Power-adjustable driver's seat
Heated front seats
Power moonroof
Dual-zone automatic climate control
6-disc CD changer with AM/FM stereo and auxiliary input jack
Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
Power windows and door locks
Remote keyless entry
17-inch alloy wheels
Local

Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

2007 Honda CR-V

126,252 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L

2007 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

126,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE48747L818769

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,252 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

2007 Honda CR-V