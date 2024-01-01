Menu
<div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2009 MINI Cooper S 2DR Sporty and Fun! Never Winter Driven!</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Are you ready to experience the thrill of driving? Look no further than this stylish and dynamic 2009 MINI Cooper S! With its iconic design, turbocharged engine, this car delivers an exhilarating driving experience that you won't soon forget.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Sporty Performance: The turbocharged engine delivers quick acceleration and responsive handling, making every drive a thrill.</li><li>perfect for enthusiasts </li><li>Iconic Design: With its compact size, distinctive styling, and British charm, the MINI Cooper S stands out on the road.</li><li>Well-Maintained: This MINI has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition both inside and out.</li><li>Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy features such as air conditioning, power windows, keyless entry, and a premium sound system for an enjoyable driving experience.</li></ul><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic 2009 MINI Cooper S! Act fast and make it yours today.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

Contact Seller

VIN WMWMF73569TW84321

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C24054
  • Mileage 113,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

