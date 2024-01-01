$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2dr Cpe S
2009 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2dr Cpe S
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
113,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWMF73569TW84321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # C24054
- Mileage 113,250 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 MINI Cooper S 2DR Sporty and Fun! Never Winter Driven!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Are you ready to experience the thrill of driving? Look no further than this stylish and dynamic 2009 MINI Cooper S! With its iconic design, turbocharged engine, this car delivers an exhilarating driving experience that you won't soon forget.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic 2009 MINI Cooper S! Act fast and make it yours today.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Are you ready to experience the thrill of driving? Look no further than this stylish and dynamic 2009 MINI Cooper S! With its iconic design, turbocharged engine, this car delivers an exhilarating driving experience that you won't soon forget.
- Sporty Performance: The turbocharged engine delivers quick acceleration and responsive handling, making every drive a thrill.
- perfect for enthusiasts
- Iconic Design: With its compact size, distinctive styling, and British charm, the MINI Cooper S stands out on the road.
- Well-Maintained: This MINI has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition both inside and out.
- Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy features such as air conditioning, power windows, keyless entry, and a premium sound system for an enjoyable driving experience.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic 2009 MINI Cooper S! Act fast and make it yours today.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2009 MINI Cooper