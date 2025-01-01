$11,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25011
- Mileage 139,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Dodge Journey R/T AWD - Premium Features with 7-Seater Capability!
Remote Starter, DVD, Heated Leather, Navigation and so much more!
Explore the open road in style with the 2012 Dodge Journey R/T AWD. This SUV offers a perfect blend of performance, versatility, and premium features, making it an ideal choice for families or those who value spacious comfort.
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
Features:
Sleek and Sturdy Design:
Dodge's distinctive design with a bold front grille and robust stance.
Premium Interior:
Leather-trimmed seats with heating for the front row.
Spacious cabin with versatile seating configurations for up to seven passengers.
All-Wheel Drive Capability:
AWD system for enhanced traction and control, perfect for various driving conditions.
Infotainment and Connectivity:
Uconnect infotainment system with a touchscreen display.
Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
Performance:
Potent engine delivering a balance of power and fuel efficiency.
Smooth handling and a comfortable ride for city and highway driving.
Extras:
Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.
7-Seater Convenience: Ideal for larger families or those who frequently travel with a group.
City and Adventure Ready: Versatile for both daily commuting and road trips.
Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2012 Dodge Journey R/T AWD. Experience premium features, versatile seating, and the capability to tackle various terrains in this well-rounded SUV.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Cracknell Auto & Detail
