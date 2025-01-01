Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em>2012 Dodge Journey R/T AWD - Premium Features with 7-Seater Capability!</em></p><p><em>Remote Starter, DVD, Heated Leather, Navigation and so much more!</em></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Explore the open road in style with the 2012 Dodge Journey R/T AWD. This SUV offers a perfect blend of performance, versatility, and premium features, making it an ideal choice for families or those who value spacious comfort.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!</span></p><p>Features:</p><ul><li><p>Sleek and Sturdy Design:</p></li><li><p>Dodge's distinctive design with a bold front grille and robust stance.</p></li><li><p>Premium Interior:</p></li><li><p>Leather-trimmed seats with heating for the front row.</p></li><li><p>Spacious cabin with versatile seating configurations for up to seven passengers.</p></li><li><p>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</p></li><li><p>AWD system for enhanced traction and control, perfect for various driving conditions.</p></li><li><p>Infotainment and Connectivity:</p></li><li><p>Uconnect infotainment system with a touchscreen display.</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.</p></li><li><p>Performance:</p></li><li><p>Potent engine delivering a balance of power and fuel efficiency.</p></li><li><p>Smooth handling and a comfortable ride for city and highway driving.</p></li></ul><p>Extras:</p><ul><li><p>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.</p></li><li><p>7-Seater Convenience: Ideal for larger families or those who frequently travel with a group.</p></li><li><p>City and Adventure Ready: Versatile for both daily commuting and road trips.</p></li></ul><p><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2012 Dodge Journey R/T AWD. Experience premium features, versatile seating, and the capability to tackle various terrains in this well-rounded SUV.</span></p><p>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p>Dealer #5742</p>

2012 Dodge Journey

139,896 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Watch This Vehicle
12113822

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG6CT335088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25011
  • Mileage 139,896 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Journey R/T AWD - Premium Features with 7-Seater Capability!

Remote Starter, DVD, Heated Leather, Navigation and so much more!

Explore the open road in style with the 2012 Dodge Journey R/T AWD. This SUV offers a perfect blend of performance, versatility, and premium features, making it an ideal choice for families or those who value spacious comfort.

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!

Features:

  • Sleek and Sturdy Design:

  • Dodge's distinctive design with a bold front grille and robust stance.

  • Premium Interior:

  • Leather-trimmed seats with heating for the front row.

  • Spacious cabin with versatile seating configurations for up to seven passengers.

  • All-Wheel Drive Capability:

  • AWD system for enhanced traction and control, perfect for various driving conditions.

  • Infotainment and Connectivity:

  • Uconnect infotainment system with a touchscreen display.

  • Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.

  • Performance:

  • Potent engine delivering a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

  • Smooth handling and a comfortable ride for city and highway driving.

Extras:

  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.

  • 7-Seater Convenience: Ideal for larger families or those who frequently travel with a group.

  • City and Adventure Ready: Versatile for both daily commuting and road trips.

Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2012 Dodge Journey R/T AWD. Experience premium features, versatile seating, and the capability to tackle various terrains in this well-rounded SUV.

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2012 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Carberry, MB
2012 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T 139,896 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Acura TL AWD for sale in Carberry, MB
2010 Acura TL AWD 214,896 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic Coupe LX CVT for sale in Carberry, MB
2014 Honda Civic Coupe LX CVT 109,896 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

1-204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey