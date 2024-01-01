$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
213,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB8D7209106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24041
- Mileage 213,010 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT - Stylish and Efficient Sedan!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Discover the perfect combination of style, efficiency, and reliability with the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT. This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and impressive fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or long journeys. Elevate your driving experience with the Chevrolet Cruze LT.
Own the stylish and efficient 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT and enjoy a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Cruze is the perfect sedan for your needs.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
2013 Chevrolet Cruze