2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT - Stylish and Efficient Sedan!

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Discover the perfect combination of style, efficiency, and reliability with the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT. This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and impressive fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or long journeys. Elevate your driving experience with the Chevrolet Cruze LT.

Sleek Design:
Modern exterior styling with aerodynamic lines.
Stylish alloy wheels that enhance the sedan's appearance.
Efficient Performance:
Fuel-efficient engine for economical driving.
Smooth handling and responsive steering for a comfortable ride.
Modern Technology:
Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.
Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.
Comfort and Convenience:
Spacious interior with ample legroom for all passengers.
Adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.

Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
Fuel-Efficient: Achieves impressive fuel economy for long-distance travel.
Reliable Sedan: Built to last with Chevrolet's reputation for durability.


Own the stylish and efficient 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT and enjoy a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Cruze is the perfect sedan for your needs.


Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

$8,995 + tax & licensing

2013 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA
213,010 KM

Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558

VIN 1G1PC5SB8D7209106
Stock # C24041

Vehicle Details:
Exterior Colour: Silver
Interior Colour: Black
Body Style: Sedan
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 4-cylinder
Doors: 4-door

Vehicle Features:
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Cruze