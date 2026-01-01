$13,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Escape
SEL
2013 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Ramsey Motors
525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-834-3201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
124,039KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H99DUB87340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lt Green Metalic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,039 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling on behalf of Estate
2013 Ford Escape SEL AWD
Fresh Safety
Heated Leather seats
Bluetooth
Power Liftgate
Manitoba vehicle
CarFax Available
Contact Brian @ 204-834-3201 or bramsey@RamseyMotors.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ramsey Motors
2013 Ford Escape SEL 124,039 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 4WD Regular Cab 8 Ft Box ST 263,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV 292,500 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Email Ramsey Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ramsey Motors
525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-834-XXXX(click to show)
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Ramsey Motors
204-834-3201
2013 Ford Escape