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<p>Selling on behalf of Estate</p><p>2013 Ford Escape SEL AWD </p><p>Fresh Safety</p><p>Heated Leather seats</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>Power Liftgate</p><p>Manitoba vehicle</p><p>CarFax Available</p><p>Contact Brian @ 204-834-3201 or bramsey@RamseyMotors.ca</p><p> </p>

2013 Ford Escape

124,039 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14068605

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Ramsey Motors

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-834-3201

  1. 1778249449392
  2. 1778249449920
  3. 1778249450395
  4. 1778249450865
  5. 1778249451304
  6. 1778249451731
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,039KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H99DUB87340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lt Green Metalic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling on behalf of Estate

2013 Ford Escape SEL AWD 

Fresh Safety

Heated Leather seats

Bluetooth

Power Liftgate

Manitoba vehicle

CarFax Available

Contact Brian @ 204-834-3201 or bramsey@RamseyMotors.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ramsey Motors

Ramsey Motors

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

204-834-XXXX

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204-834-3201

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$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Ramsey Motors

204-834-3201

2013 Ford Escape