$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Outdoorsman
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
99,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT5FS644741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,075 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ram 1500 - Local, safetied and serviced - Drive for $252 Bi-Weekly +Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
This 2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman is ready for any adventure, equipped with all the features you need for comfort and convenience. With heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote starter, you'll stay cozy in any weather. Plus, the tow package ensures you can haul whatever you need with ease. Don't miss out on this rugged and reliable truck!
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
- Heated Seats: Yes
- Remote Starter: Yes
- Heated Steering Wheel: Yes
- Tow Package: Yes
- New Tires
- 1 Owner no accidents
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Backup Camera
- Touchscreen Display
- Four-Wheel Drive
- Spray in Bedliner
- 99000kms
- Towes 10200LBS, factory trailer brake
- Tonneau Cover
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
