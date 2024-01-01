Menu
<div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2015 Ram 1500 - Local, safetied and serviced - Drive for $252 Bi-Weekly +Tax</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><ul><li>Heated Seats: Yes</li><li>Remote Starter: Yes</li><li>Heated Steering Wheel: Yes</li><li>Tow Package: Yes</li><li>New Tires</li><li>1 Owner no accidents</li><li>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li>Backup Camera</li><li>Touchscreen Display</li><li>Four-Wheel Drive</li><li>Spray in Bedliner</li><li>99000kms</li><li>Towes 10200LBS, factory trailer brake</li><li>Tonneau Cover</li></ul><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>This 2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman is ready for any adventure, equipped with all the features you need for comfort and convenience. With heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote starter, you'll stay cozy in any weather. Plus, the tow package ensures you can haul whatever you need with ease. Don't miss out on this rugged and reliable truck!</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 RAM 1500