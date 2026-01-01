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<p>2017 GMC Terrain - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $166 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Power adjustable driver's seat</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats</p></li><li><p>IntelliLink infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity</p></li><li><p>Rearview camera</p></li><li><p>Pioneer premium audio system</p></li><li><p>Automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Roof rails</p></li><li><p>17-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Cruise control</p></li><li><p>Fog lights</p></li><li><p>LED daytime running lights</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2017 GMC Terrain

159,584 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Terrain

FWD SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle
14229305

2017 GMC Terrain

FWD SLE-1

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,584KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKALMEK3H6314116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26049
  • Mileage 159,584 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Terrain - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $166 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Power adjustable driver's seat

  • Heated front seats

  • IntelliLink infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • Rearview camera

  • Pioneer premium audio system

  • Automatic climate control

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Cruise control

  • Fog lights

  • LED daytime running lights

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2017 GMC Terrain