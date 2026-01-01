$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
FWD SLE-1
2017 GMC Terrain
FWD SLE-1
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26049
- Mileage 159,584 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Terrain - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $166 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Power adjustable driver's seat
Heated front seats
IntelliLink infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen
Bluetooth connectivity
Rearview camera
Pioneer premium audio system
Automatic climate control
Roof rails
17-inch alloy wheels
Cruise control
Fog lights
LED daytime running lights
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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