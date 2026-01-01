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<p><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2019 Jeep Cherokee 4WD - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $172 Bi-Weekly + Tax</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Heated Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>Always serviced at Jeep</p></li><li><p>Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry</p></li><li><p>Premium Sound System</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels</p></li><li><p>Fog Lights</p></li><li><p>Tow Package</p></li><li><p>4WD</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p>Call/Text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2021 Jeep Cherokee

159,888 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14211893

2021 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,888KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAX6MD232969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Cherokee 4WD - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $172 Bi-Weekly + Tax

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Heated Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Remote Starter

  • Always serviced at Jeep

  • Backup Camera

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

  • Power Liftgate

  • Keyless Entry

  • Premium Sound System

  • Alloy Wheels

  • Fog Lights

  • Tow Package

  • 4WD

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

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1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2021 Jeep Cherokee