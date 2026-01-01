$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
SPORT 4X4
2021 Jeep Cherokee
SPORT 4X4
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Cherokee 4WD - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $172 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Starter
Always serviced at Jeep
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Tow Package
4WD
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
Call Dealer
1-204-520-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-204-520-9461