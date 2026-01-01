2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

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MP3 Capability

Remote keyless entry w/(2) transmitters

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

TUNGSTEN METALLIC

Audio system controls steering wheel mounted

Single slot CD/MP3 player & Bluetooth for phone

ENGINE 4.3L V6 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability (STD)

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Requires Subscription

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking. (STD)

AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH 3-PASSENGER -inc: manual recline outboard head restraints centre fold-down armrest w/storage manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushion & storage pockets (STD)

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING WITH FRONT RUBBERIZED VINYL MATS

TRANSFER CASE ELECTRONIC AUTOTRAC WITH ROTARY DIAL CONTROLS

GLASS DEEP TINT REAR

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Door handles Black

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Assist handle front passenger

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Cruise control electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Defogger windshield and side window

Head restraints adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats

6'6 Inch pickup box

Spare tire full size 432 mm (17 Inch) steel spare

Bumpers front chrome

Bumpers rear chrome with cornersteps

Grille surround chrome with chrome mesh

Lights dual cargo area lamps cab mounted

Lights front halogen reflector

Lock control rear tailgate key activated

Mirrors OSRV mirror LH/RH black heated power adjusting -inc: drivers side spotter mirror

Tailgate and box rail protection cap top

Tailgate EZ lift and lower

Tire carrier outside spare winch-type

Wheel trim 43.2 cm x 20.3cm (17 Inch) polished aluminum

Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system pulse washers

Audio system Chevrolet MyLink 4.2 Inch colour display AM/FM stereo USB ports auxiliary jack and SD card slot -inc: (6) speakers

Climate control single zone

Driver information centre 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization warning messages & advanced vehicle information display

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage oil pressure tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*

Locks door power

Mirror inside rear-view manual day/night

Power outlets 12V DC 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat

Rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor

Seats front 40/20/40 split bench 3-passenger -inc: manual recline outboard head restraints centre fold-down armrest w/storage manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushion & storage pockets

SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 120 channels including commercial-free music as well as the best in news sports talk comedy and more digital quality sound *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply* *If you decide to continue your serv...

Steering wheel tilt-wheel manual -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature

Sunshades driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Windows power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down express down on all other windows

Alternator 150 amp

Battery heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr

Cooling external engine oil heavy-duty

GVWR 3221 kg (7100 lbs) (REQ: LV3 Engine)

Recovery hooks front frame mounted black

Steering electric power steering (EPS) assist rack and pinion

Suspension increased capacity front independent coil springs rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs semi elliptical