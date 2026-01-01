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2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT w/1LT
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT w/1LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
263,806KM
VIN 1GCVKREH7EZ382212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5085
- Mileage 263,806 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
antenna
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
(6) audio speakers
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Remote keyless entry w/(2) transmitters
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TUNGSTEN METALLIC
Audio system controls steering wheel mounted
Single slot CD/MP3 player & Bluetooth for phone
ENGINE 4.3L V6 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking. (STD)
AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH 3-PASSENGER -inc: manual recline outboard head restraints centre fold-down armrest w/storage manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushion & storage pockets (STD)
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING WITH FRONT RUBBERIZED VINYL MATS
TRANSFER CASE ELECTRONIC AUTOTRAC WITH ROTARY DIAL CONTROLS
GLASS DEEP TINT REAR
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Door handles Black
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Assist handle front passenger
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Cruise control electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Defogger windshield and side window
Head restraints adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
6'6 Inch pickup box
Spare tire full size 432 mm (17 Inch) steel spare
Bumpers front chrome
Bumpers rear chrome with cornersteps
Grille surround chrome with chrome mesh
Lights dual cargo area lamps cab mounted
Lights front halogen reflector
Lock control rear tailgate key activated
Mirrors OSRV mirror LH/RH black heated power adjusting -inc: drivers side spotter mirror
Tailgate and box rail protection cap top
Tailgate EZ lift and lower
Tire carrier outside spare winch-type
Wheel trim 43.2 cm x 20.3cm (17 Inch) polished aluminum
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system pulse washers
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink 4.2 Inch colour display AM/FM stereo USB ports auxiliary jack and SD card slot -inc: (6) speakers
Climate control single zone
Driver information centre 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage oil pressure tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Locks door power
Mirror inside rear-view manual day/night
Power outlets 12V DC 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
Rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
Seats front 40/20/40 split bench 3-passenger -inc: manual recline outboard head restraints centre fold-down armrest w/storage manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushion & storage pockets
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 120 channels including commercial-free music as well as the best in news sports talk comedy and more digital quality sound *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply* *If you decide to continue your serv...
Steering wheel tilt-wheel manual -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature
Sunshades driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Windows power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down express down on all other windows
Alternator 150 amp
Battery heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr
Cooling external engine oil heavy-duty
GVWR 3221 kg (7100 lbs) (REQ: LV3 Engine)
Recovery hooks front frame mounted black
Steering electric power steering (EPS) assist rack and pinion
Suspension increased capacity front independent coil springs rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs semi elliptical
Transmission 6-speed automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500