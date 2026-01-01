$29,750+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Buick Envision
Preferred
2022 Buick Envision
Preferred
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$29,750
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,007KM
VIN LRBFZMR42ND145228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour JET BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5081
- Mileage 57,007 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air Filter with Microfilter Technology
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL
AIR VENTS REAR
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Brake parking electronic
Brake lining high-performance
Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Engine control stop/start system override
Glass laminated front doors
Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Tail lamps LED
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Lamp marker reflex front side
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Roof rails Silver
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Air conditioning refrigerant low GWP
Window power with front passenger Express-Up and Down
Windows remote Express-Down all windows
Audio system feature USB charging-only ports located in the rear of the centre console
Armrest rear centre
Mouldings bodyside bright window surround
Engine control stop/start
Suspension rear 5-link
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench
Sensor automatic air circulation/air quality
Sensor air quality indicator
Sensor front passenger presence detector
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Audio system feature USB ports centre console front bin
Speedometer miles/kilometers
Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features
Lighting interior ambient
Power outlet 12-volt cargo area auxiliary
Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Seating 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench
Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch (AWD models.)
Seat trim Cloth with Leatherette
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable includes LED logo projection
Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Audio system 10.2 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones advanced voice recog...
SiriusXM Radio enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so...
SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (PYS) 20 Inch wheels with Dark finish unique ST Badging Dark finish grille surround and mesh inserts (V5H) Black roof rails (D75) body-colour door handles (PJV) lower trim/wheel arch mouldings exhaust bezels windo...
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour manual-folding light sensitive remote control
Tires P235/60R18 all-season (Requires (PZK) 18 Inch aluminum wheels with Light Charcoal Metallic finish.)
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum with Light Charcoal Metallic finish
Audio system feature 7-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier (Included and only available with (PS1) Comfort and Convenience Package.)
Driver Information Centre enhanced 4.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour display includes speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor air filter life and compass
GVWR 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (AWD models)
Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built prior to 11-22-21 include heated steering wheel. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-22-21 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes heated steering wheel. See deal...
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include heated driver and front passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Front Seats which remo...
Floor mats carpeted front and rear (Deleted when (WJU) Sport Touring Package LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$29,750
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2022 Buick Envision