2022 Buick Envision

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

HEADLAMPS LED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL

AIR VENTS REAR

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Brake parking electronic

Brake lining high-performance

Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest

Door handles body-colour with chrome strip

Engine control stop/start system override

Glass laminated front doors

Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Headlamps automatic delay

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall

Window power with driver Express-Up and Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Tail lamps LED

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Fuel gasoline E15

Lamp marker reflex front side

Steering power non-variable ratio electric

Roof rails Silver

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger

Air conditioning refrigerant low GWP

Window power with front passenger Express-Up and Down

Windows remote Express-Down all windows

Audio system feature USB charging-only ports located in the rear of the centre console

Armrest rear centre

Mouldings bodyside bright window surround

Engine control stop/start

Suspension rear 5-link

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Seat rear 40/60 split-bench

Sensor automatic air circulation/air quality

Sensor air quality indicator

Sensor front passenger presence detector

Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual

Audio system feature USB ports centre console front bin

Speedometer miles/kilometers

Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features

Lighting interior ambient

Power outlet 12-volt cargo area auxiliary

Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened

Seating 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench

Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch (AWD models.)

Seat trim Cloth with Leatherette

Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable includes LED logo projection

Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Audio system 10.2 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones advanced voice recog...

SiriusXM Radio enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so...

SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (PYS) 20 Inch wheels with Dark finish unique ST Badging Dark finish grille surround and mesh inserts (V5H) Black roof rails (D75) body-colour door handles (PJV) lower trim/wheel arch mouldings exhaust bezels windo...

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour manual-folding light sensitive remote control

Tires P235/60R18 all-season (Requires (PZK) 18 Inch aluminum wheels with Light Charcoal Metallic finish.)

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum with Light Charcoal Metallic finish

Audio system feature 7-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier (Included and only available with (PS1) Comfort and Convenience Package.)

Driver Information Centre enhanced 4.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour display includes speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor air filter life and compass

GVWR 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (AWD models)

Steering wheel heated (Vehicles built prior to 11-22-21 include heated steering wheel. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-22-21 will be forced to include (00G) Not Equipped with Heated Steering Wheel which removes heated steering wheel. See deal...

Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 include heated driver and front passenger seats. Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated Front Seats which remo...