2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,229KM
VIN 3GCUKNEC7GG316951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour DARK ASH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D4867A
- Mileage 187,229 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
FLOOR COVERING GRAPHITE-COLOURED RUBBERIZED-VINYL NO FLOOR MATS INCLUDED
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
CornerStep rear bumper
Door handles Black
Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Glass solar absorbing tinted
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Mirrors outside manual Black
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Transfer case with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Grille surround chrome
Body Pick Up Box
Bumpers rear Black
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Bumpers front Black
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.)
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.) (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry. Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3 EcoTec3 V8 engine or (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or model *15703 and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel
6-speaker audio system (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models and included and only available on Regular Cab models with (IOB) 7 Inch diagonal colour touch screen display radio with Chevrolet MyLink.)
Audio system 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display AM/FM stereo with USB port and auxiliary jack (Dynamic guidelines not available on IO3.) (Not available with (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench seat Dynamic guidelines not available on IO3.)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab models.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger driver and front passenger manual recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manual adjustable driver lumbar.
SiriusXM Satellite Radio delete
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Suspension Package Handling/Trailering
