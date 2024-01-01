2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

MP3 Capability

Conventional Spare Tire

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS

FLOOR COVERING GRAPHITE-COLOURED RUBBERIZED-VINYL NO FLOOR MATS INCLUDED

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

CornerStep rear bumper

Door handles Black

Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Glass solar absorbing tinted

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Mirrors outside manual Black

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Transfer case with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Grille surround chrome

Body Pick Up Box

Bumpers rear Black

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Bumpers front Black

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.)

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.) (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry. Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3 EcoTec3 V8 engine or (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or model *15703 and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel

6-speaker audio system (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models and included and only available on Regular Cab models with (IOB) 7 Inch diagonal colour touch screen display radio with Chevrolet MyLink.)

Audio system 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display AM/FM stereo with USB port and auxiliary jack (Dynamic guidelines not available on IO3.) (Not available with (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench seat Dynamic guidelines not available on IO3.)

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab models.)

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger driver and front passenger manual recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manual adjustable driver lumbar.

SiriusXM Satellite Radio delete

Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab.)

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)