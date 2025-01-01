Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the 2016 Ford Edge SEL: A Perfect Blend of Style Power and Versatility for the Discerning Canadian Driver Experience the thrill of driving the 2016 Ford Edge SEL a vehicle that perfectly combines sophistication with performance. This used SUV adorned in a striking Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat is designed for those who appreciate both aesthetics and functionality. Under the hood the robust 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine delivers a dynamic driving experience ensuring you have the power you need whether cruising city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. The Edge SEL’s all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional traction and stability making it an ideal choice for navigating diverse Canadian terrains and weather conditions. Inside the spacious black interior offers a refined atmosphere complemented by thoughtful ergonomic design and premium materials ensuring comfort on every journey. The 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission allows for smooth responsive handling giving you the confidence to tackle any road with ease. With its advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology the 2016 Ford Edge SEL is more than just a vehicle; it’s a trusted companion for your adventures. Embrace the opportunity to drive a vehicle that truly understands your lifestyle and meets your needs with style and grace. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2016 Ford Edge

135,130 KM

Details Description Features

$18,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12146733

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,130KM
VIN 2FMPK4J85GBB24483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5701A
  • Mileage 135,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the 2016 Ford Edge SEL: A Perfect Blend of Style Power and Versatility for the Discerning Canadian Driver Experience the thrill of driving the 2016 Ford Edge SEL a vehicle that perfectly combines sophistication with performance. This used SUV adorned in a striking Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat is designed for those who appreciate both aesthetics and functionality. Under the hood the robust 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine delivers a dynamic driving experience ensuring you have the power you need whether cruising city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. The Edge SEL’s all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional traction and stability making it an ideal choice for navigating diverse Canadian terrains and weather conditions. Inside the spacious black interior offers a refined atmosphere complemented by thoughtful ergonomic design and premium materials ensuring comfort on every journey. The 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission allows for smooth responsive handling giving you the confidence to tackle any road with ease. With its advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology the 2016 Ford Edge SEL is more than just a vehicle; it’s a trusted companion for your adventures. Embrace the opportunity to drive a vehicle that truly understands your lifestyle and meets your needs with style and grace. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Driver Restriction Features
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: media hub and 6-month prepaid subscription to SiriusXM
Requires Subscription
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 18 Inch Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) 6-way power passenger seat and 4-way adjustable headrests
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system 4.2 Inch LCD screen in centre stack 911 Assist 1 smart-charging USB port VHR SYNC Services AppLink Bluetooth and steering wheel ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 134,208 KM $16,450 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in Dauphin, MB
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LS 42,085 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 93,002 KM $28,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,550

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge