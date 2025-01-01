$18,550+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5701A
- Mileage 135,130 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2016 Ford Edge SEL: A Perfect Blend of Style Power and Versatility for the Discerning Canadian Driver Experience the thrill of driving the 2016 Ford Edge SEL a vehicle that perfectly combines sophistication with performance. This used SUV adorned in a striking Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat is designed for those who appreciate both aesthetics and functionality. Under the hood the robust 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine delivers a dynamic driving experience ensuring you have the power you need whether cruising city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. The Edge SEL’s all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional traction and stability making it an ideal choice for navigating diverse Canadian terrains and weather conditions. Inside the spacious black interior offers a refined atmosphere complemented by thoughtful ergonomic design and premium materials ensuring comfort on every journey. The 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission allows for smooth responsive handling giving you the confidence to tackle any road with ease. With its advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology the 2016 Ford Edge SEL is more than just a vehicle; it’s a trusted companion for your adventures. Embrace the opportunity to drive a vehicle that truly understands your lifestyle and meets your needs with style and grace. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
