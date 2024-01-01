$25,650+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Platinum AWD
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$25,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5635A
- Mileage 142,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Pinnacle of Sophistication with the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD: Where Luxury Meets Performance in a Stunning Crystal White Tricoat Finish Step into a world of refined elegance and unmatched performance with the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD. This exquisite SUV adorned in a Crystal White Tricoat exterior is designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Its V6 engine delivers a seamless blend of power and efficiency ensuring a smooth and exhilarating drive on any terrain. The all-wheel-drive system provides confidence and control whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. Inside the XT5 offers a sanctuary of luxury with its sophisticated black interior. The cabin is meticulously crafted with premium materials offering an atmosphere of comfort and serenity. Advanced technology features enhance your driving experience including a state-of-the-art infotainment system that keeps you connected and entertained on every journey. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures effortless gear shifts while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. The 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD is not just a vehicle; it's a statement of style and sophistication perfect for those who demand excellence in every aspect of their lives. Discover the ultimate in luxury and performance with this exceptional SUV. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
