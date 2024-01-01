Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the Pinnacle of Sophistication with the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD: Where Luxury Meets Performance in a Stunning Crystal White Tricoat Finish Step into a world of refined elegance and unmatched performance with the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD. This exquisite SUV adorned in a Crystal White Tricoat exterior is designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Its V6 engine delivers a seamless blend of power and efficiency ensuring a smooth and exhilarating drive on any terrain. The all-wheel-drive system provides confidence and control whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. Inside the XT5 offers a sanctuary of luxury with its sophisticated black interior. The cabin is meticulously crafted with premium materials offering an atmosphere of comfort and serenity. Advanced technology features enhance your driving experience including a state-of-the-art infotainment system that keeps you connected and entertained on every journey. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures effortless gear shifts while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. The 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD is not just a vehicle; its a statement of style and sophistication perfect for those who demand excellence in every aspect of their lives. Discover the ultimate in luxury and performance with this exceptional SUV. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2017 Cadillac XT5

142,458 KM

Details Description Features

$25,650

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Cadillac XT5

Platinum AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac XT5

Platinum AWD

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 11881412
  2. 11881412
  3. 11881412
  4. 11881412
  5. 11881412
  6. 11881412
  7. 11881412
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,650

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,458KM
VIN 1GYKNFRS8HZ310285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5635A
  • Mileage 142,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the Pinnacle of Sophistication with the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD: Where Luxury Meets Performance in a Stunning Crystal White Tricoat Finish Step into a world of refined elegance and unmatched performance with the 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD. This exquisite SUV adorned in a Crystal White Tricoat exterior is designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Its V6 engine delivers a seamless blend of power and efficiency ensuring a smooth and exhilarating drive on any terrain. The all-wheel-drive system provides confidence and control whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. Inside the XT5 offers a sanctuary of luxury with its sophisticated black interior. The cabin is meticulously crafted with premium materials offering an atmosphere of comfort and serenity. Advanced technology features enhance your driving experience including a state-of-the-art infotainment system that keeps you connected and entertained on every journey. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures effortless gear shifts while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. The 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD is not just a vehicle; it's a statement of style and sophistication perfect for those who demand excellence in every aspect of their lives. Discover the ultimate in luxury and performance with this exceptional SUV. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Door lock and latch shields

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Stop/Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Side-mounted lamps
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
Keyless Access
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRES P235/55R20 ALL-SEASON H-RATED BLACKWALL
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
SPOILER REAR
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
ALTERNATOR 155 AMPS
HEADLAMPS LED
LAMPS FRONT PARK AND CORNERING
HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM
WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPING
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR PREMIUM
Antenna roof-mounted
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist
Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch
Door locks power programmable includes lockout protection and delayed locking
Seats front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster
Headlamps automatic on/off
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Windshield acoustic laminated windshield and front door glass
Roof rails bright brushed aluminum
Brakes active control
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel vented disc
Defogger rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Glovebox lockable
Theft-deterrent alarm system self-powered
Wheel lugs locking
Chassis real-time damping suspension
Suspension Performance driver select modes
Sensor inclination
Sensor vehicle interior movement
Cargo shade retractable rear
Cargo Management System rear rails with sliding fence
Air filter cabin
Door handles illuminated
Sunroof power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Seat adjuster front passenger 8-way power
Climate control tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents)
Fueling system capless
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour
Audio system feature Bose Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system with surround amplifier
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
Seat adjuster power driver lumbar control 2-way
Seat adjuster power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Seat adjuster thigh extension driver side
Seat 2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Speedometer km/miles
USB ports 4 plus 2 auxiliary power outlets
Windows power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
All-wheel drive with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
Axle 3.20 final drive ratio
Steering column lock control
Wheels 20 Inch x 8 Inch (50.8 cm x 20.3 cm) 12-spoke fully polished
Cadillac CUE Information and Media Control System with Embedded Navigation AM/FM stereo with 8 Inch diagonal colour information display four USB ports two auxiliary power outlets auxiliary input jack Enhanced Voice Recognition and Phone Integratio...
Gauge cluster 8 Inch colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Lighting accent light pipes along console and doors (Includes illuminated sill plates.)
Memory Package recalls two Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat outside mirrors power tilt and telescoping steering column and driver personalization features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth for sale in Dauphin, MB
2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 75,394 KM $41,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Jeep Compass NORTH 104,716 KM $22,750 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS 26,312 KM $22,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,650

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac XT5