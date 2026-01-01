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2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$35,550
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
119,595KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC6JG308538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Centennial Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6861A
- Mileage 119,595 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Remote Locking Tailgate
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
SEATING HEATED AND VENTED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
PAINT SOLID
FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST ULTRASONIC
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER
LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals (UQA) Bose premium audio system (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist and (UVD) heated leather steering wheel
Requires Subscription
LPO CHROME RECOVERY HOOKS
WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
LICENSE PLATE KIT FRONT
RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrain...
CONSOLE FLOOR MOUNTED with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
AIR CLEANER HIGH-CAPACITY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER-WRAPPED AND COLOUR-KEYED
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
UNDERBODY SHIELD transfer case protection
GRILLE SURROUND BODY COLOUR
RADIO HD
BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR WITH CORNERSTEPS
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
MOULDINGS BODYSIDE CHROME
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
CENTENNIAL BLUE METALLIC
LPO HERITAGE THEMED BOWTIE LOGO INSERTS (for (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS
Active aero shutters front
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Taillamps LED with signature
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
CornerSteps rear bumper
Headlamps LED projector with signature DRL and turn
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ser...
Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger powe...
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll he...
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Body Pick Up Box
Transfer case electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum
Bedliner Spray-on Pickup box bedliner with bowtie logo. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-skid surface is black in colour and robotically applied. Spray-on liner covers entire bed interior su...
Bumper front body colour
Headlamp bezels body-colour
Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or with model CC15743 model and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. LPO wheels require model CC15743.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Required with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Z71 Package Off-Road includes monotube Rancho brand shocks (K47) air cleaner (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) underbody shield and (V76) recovery hooks. Also includes brushed metal Z71 door sill plate unique Z71 gauge cluster unique finish interi...
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated tech...
CENTENNIAL EDITION includes (SGF) 22 Inch premium painted wheels with chrome inserts. (SFE) wheel locks LPO (RHH) 22 Inch all-terrain tires (VQY) Chrome recovery hooks LPO Heritage Bowtie and badging spray-on bedliner with Heritage themed Bowtie...
ASSIST STEPS CHROMED TUBULAR 6 Inch RECTANGULAR (factory installed)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$35,550
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500