2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Bed Liner

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

SEATING HEATED AND VENTED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

PAINT SOLID

FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST ULTRASONIC

DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER

LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals (UQA) Bose premium audio system (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist and (UVD) heated leather steering wheel

Requires Subscription

LPO CHROME RECOVERY HOOKS

WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM

TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

LICENSE PLATE KIT FRONT

RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrain...

CONSOLE FLOOR MOUNTED with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging

COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

AIR CLEANER HIGH-CAPACITY

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER-WRAPPED AND COLOUR-KEYED

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED

TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

UNDERBODY SHIELD transfer case protection

GRILLE SURROUND BODY COLOUR

RADIO HD

BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR WITH CORNERSTEPS

MIRROR CAPS CHROME

MOULDINGS BODYSIDE CHROME

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS

CENTENNIAL BLUE METALLIC

LPO HERITAGE THEMED BOWTIE LOGO INSERTS (for (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO)

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS

Active aero shutters front

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Taillamps LED with signature

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

CornerSteps rear bumper

Headlamps LED projector with signature DRL and turn

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

Driver Personalization Memory Seat and Mirrors

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)

OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ser...

Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger powe...

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll he...

Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Body Pick Up Box

Transfer case electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum

Bedliner Spray-on Pickup box bedliner with bowtie logo. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-skid surface is black in colour and robotically applied. Spray-on liner covers entire bed interior su...

Bumper front body colour

Headlamp bezels body-colour

Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or with model CC15743 model and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. LPO wheels require model CC15743.)

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Required with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Z71 Package Off-Road includes monotube Rancho brand shocks (K47) air cleaner (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) underbody shield and (V76) recovery hooks. Also includes brushed metal Z71 door sill plate unique Z71 gauge cluster unique finish interi...

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated tech...

CENTENNIAL EDITION includes (SGF) 22 Inch premium painted wheels with chrome inserts. (SFE) wheel locks LPO (RHH) 22 Inch all-terrain tires (VQY) Chrome recovery hooks LPO Heritage Bowtie and badging spray-on bedliner with Heritage themed Bowtie...