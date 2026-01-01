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2019 GMC Terrain
Denali
2019 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$22,415
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
126,014KM
VIN 3GKALXEX0KL157287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5065A
- Mileage 126,014 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Rear seat reminder
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Temporary spare tire
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls
Trailer hitch close-out cover
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
License plate front mounting package
Mechanical jack with tools
Active aero shutters
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T50 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with Denali logo
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
SUNROOF SKYSCAPE POWER WITH POWER SUNSCREEN
TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
ADVANCED SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UFQ) Automatic Parking Assist and (UV2) HD Surround Vision
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera (UKJ) Front Pede...
FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
USB DATA PORTS 2 TYPE-A LOCATED WITHIN THE CENTRE CONSOLE
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT LOCATED ON THE REAR OF CENTRE CONSOLE
TIRE SPARE T125/70R17 BLACKWALL
EXHAUST DUAL WITH BRIGHT TIPS
RADIO HD
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
LIFTGATE REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE HANDS FREE
SEAT VENTILATED DRIVER
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
SEAT VENTILATED FRONT PASSENGER
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Seat front passenger 6-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat front passenger power lumbar
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Headlamps LED with C-shaped lighting
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Door handles body-colour with chrome surround
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Suspension Enhanced Ride
Engine control stop-start system
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Trim body-colour lower body
Lighting interior with accent lighting under door armrest floor console and instrument panel
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
Trailering provisions 1 500 lbs. (680 kg)
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
Wheel spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced vo...
Sill plates front Denali-specific
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 12.6 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear
Display 4.2 Inch multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)
AUDIO SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced v...
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Bright side rails.)
Wheels 19 Inch x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents
TRAILERING EQUIPMENT 3 500 LBS. (1 588 KG) includes factory installed Class III 2 Inch receiver hitch increased cooling capacity and 7-wire connection
GMC Connected Navigation (Limited Trial) Relevant navigation features are now connected to the cloud to provide real time information such as up to date POI's traffic updates fuel prices parking information route calculations and more
GMC PRO GRADE PACKAGE (Includes (BGP) Driver Alert Package II (WPR) Advanced Safety Package and (C3U) power sunroof.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$22,415
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2019 GMC Terrain