2020 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$24,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5529A
- Mileage 132,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Drive with the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX PREMIER: Unmatched Style Performance and Advanced Technology for the Modern Driver Experience the pinnacle of driving with the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX PREMIER a Mosaic Black Metallic SUV that combines sophistication with cutting-edge features. This used vehicle equipped with a 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivers 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque ensuring a powerful yet efficient ride. The AWD drivetrain and 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control provide seamless handling and stability on any terrain. Step inside to a luxurious Jet Black interior with perforated leather-appointed front seats offering both comfort and style. The PREMIER TRUE NORTH EDITION enhances your journey with a power sunroof and 19'' bright machined wheels with Sparkle Silver pockets adding a touch of elegance to your drive. Stay connected and entertained with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System featuring an 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming for two active devices and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The enhanced voice recognition and cloud-connected personalization make every drive uniquely yours. Safety and convenience are paramount with the Confidence & Convenience II Package ensuring peace of mind on the road. Elevate your driving experience with the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX PREMIER where performance meets luxury. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
