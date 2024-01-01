Menu
132,345 KM

Premier

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
132,345KM
VIN 2GNAXXEV1L6140686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5529A
  • Mileage 132,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Your Drive with the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX PREMIER: Unmatched Style Performance and Advanced Technology for the Modern Driver Experience the pinnacle of driving with the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX PREMIER a Mosaic Black Metallic SUV that combines sophistication with cutting-edge features. This used vehicle equipped with a 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivers 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque ensuring a powerful yet efficient ride. The AWD drivetrain and 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control provide seamless handling and stability on any terrain. Step inside to a luxurious Jet Black interior with perforated leather-appointed front seats offering both comfort and style. The PREMIER TRUE NORTH EDITION enhances your journey with a power sunroof and 19'' bright machined wheels with Sparkle Silver pockets adding a touch of elegance to your drive. Stay connected and entertained with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System featuring an 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming for two active devices and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The enhanced voice recognition and cloud-connected personalization make every drive uniquely yours. Safety and convenience are paramount with the Confidence & Convenience II Package ensuring peace of mind on the road. Elevate your driving experience with the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX PREMIER where performance meets luxury. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charging for devices
Remote panic alarm
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
All-Wheel Drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Driver Shift Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Active aero shutters

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
LPO BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEMS FRONT AND REAR
AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console
TIRES P225/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
HEADLAMPS LED
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
USB DATA PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE FRONT CONSOLE BIN
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Tail lamps LED
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Shift lever chrome-trimmed
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Engine control stop-start system
Trim Bright lower window
Lighting interior
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Axle 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Liftgate rear power hands free
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming chrome manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Antenna roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
USB data ports 2 includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack located within front centre storage bin
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition ad...
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected personal...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

