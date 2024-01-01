$27,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore GX
SELECT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4933
- Mileage 57,216 KM
Vehicle Description
**Elevate Your Drive with the 2021 Buick Encore GX Select AWD: Sophisticated Performance Meets Modern Comfort** Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance with the 2021 Buick Encore GX Select AWD. This used Ebony Twilight Metallic SUV is designed for those who demand more from their vehicle. Equipped with a robust 1.3L ECOTEC Turbo engine delivering an impressive 155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque this SUV ensures a spirited and responsive drive. The 9-speed automatic transmission provides seamless gear shifts enhancing both efficiency and driving pleasure. The Encore GX Select's AWD system offers superior traction and stability making it ideal for navigating Canada's diverse terrains and weather conditions. The sleek Ebony exterior is complemented by a refined Ebony interior creating a sophisticated and comfortable cabin environment. Inside you'll find advanced safety features like Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking providing peace of mind on every journey. The intuitive infotainment system featuring a large touchscreen and smartphone integration keeps you connected and entertained on the go. Whether you're commuting in the city or exploring the great outdoors the 2021 Buick Encore GX Select AWD is your perfect companion combining style performance and advanced technology in one exceptional package. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
