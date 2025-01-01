$27,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$27,980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4947
- Mileage 50,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT: The Ultimate Companion for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Offering Style Performance and Connectivity in a Sleek Mosaic Black Metallic Finish. For those who appreciate a blend of style and practicality the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT is the perfect match. Its Mosaic Black Metallic exterior exudes sophistication while the Jet Black interior offers a sleek and modern feel. Under the hood the 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivers a robust 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque ensuring a spirited drive whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. The 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control provides seamless gear changes enhancing your driving experience. The Equinox LT's all-wheel-drive system offers confidence in all weather conditions making it an ideal choice for Canadian roads. Stay connected on the go with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System featuring a 7-inch colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This SUV is designed for those who crave connectivity and performance in equal measure. With its spacious interior and advanced features the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT is ready to accompany you on every journey offering comfort and reliability at every turn. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Dean Cooley GM
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
