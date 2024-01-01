$41,980+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
4WD AT4 w/Leather
2022 GMC Canyon
4WD AT4 w/Leather
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$41,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Kalahari
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5393A
- Mileage 42,416 KM
Vehicle Description
Command the road with the 2022 GMC Canyon AT4: A Rugged Companion for Adventurous Souls Seeking Power Comfort and Cutting-Edge Technology in a Compact Package. For those who crave the thrill of off-road escapades and the reliability of a sturdy pickup the 2022 GMC Canyon AT4 is your ideal partner. This Onyx Black beauty boasts a robust 3.6L V6 engine delivering an impressive 308 horsepower ensuring you have the power to tackle any terrain. The 4WD system and trailering package complete with a trailer hitch and 7-pin connector make it perfect for hauling your gear on weekend getaways or tackling challenging trails with ease. Inside the Jet Black/Kalahari leather-appointed seats offer comfort and style with heated front seats and power adjustments ensuring a personalized driving experience. The 8-inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with navigation keeps you connected and entertained featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility along with a Bose Premium Audio System for an immersive sound experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors the Canyon AT4's advanced voice recognition and personalized profiles make every journey seamless. Embrace the spirit of adventure with this versatile and capable truck designed for those who demand more from their drive. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402