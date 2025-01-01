$30,980+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5784A
- Mileage 32,629 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT: A Perfect Blend of Performance Comfort and Safety for the Modern Canadian Driver Step into the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT where exceptional performance meets advanced safety and comfort. This used SUV dressed in an elegant Iron Grey Metallic is powered by a robust 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. Its 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control ensures a smooth and responsive drive while the all-wheel-drive system provides confidence on any terrain. Inside the Equinox LT offers a refined Jet Black interior featuring dual-zone automatic climate control allowing personalized comfort for both driver and passenger. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with a 7-inch diagonal colour touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Safety is paramount with the Confidence & Convenience Package providing peace of mind through features like Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Whether navigating city streets or exploring the open road the Equinox LT is designed to keep you and your loved ones safe. Experience a vehicle that caters to your lifestyle offering a harmonious balance of style technology and security. The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT is ready to accompany you on your next adventure. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
