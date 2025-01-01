Menu
Discover the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT: A Perfect Blend of Performance Comfort and Safety for the Modern Canadian Driver Step into the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT where exceptional performance meets advanced safety and comfort. This used SUV dressed in an elegant Iron Grey Metallic is powered by a robust 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. Its 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control ensures a smooth and responsive drive while the all-wheel-drive system provides confidence on any terrain. Inside the Equinox LT offers a refined Jet Black interior featuring dual-zone automatic climate control allowing personalized comfort for both driver and passenger. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with a 7-inch diagonal colour touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Safety is paramount with the Confidence & Convenience Package providing peace of mind through features like Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Whether navigating city streets or exploring the open road the Equinox LT is designed to keep you and your loved ones safe. Experience a vehicle that caters to your lifestyle offering a harmonious balance of style technology and security. The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT is ready to accompany you on your next adventure. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

32,629 KM

$30,980

+ tax & licensing
LT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
32,629KM
VIN 3GNAXUEG4PS154850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5784A
  • Mileage 32,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
Driver Shift Controls
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Cold Air Grille Shutter includes seasonal lower grille cover

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
CONFIDENCE & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (B26) Driver Confidence II Package and (ZQ2) Driver Convenience Package content
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL
DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR
HEADLAMPS LED
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
IRON GREY METALLIC
USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Active aero shutters upper and lower
Shift lever chrome-trimmed
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Lamp marker reflex front side
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Bright lower window
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
SIDE BLIND ZONE AND REAR CROSS TRAFFIC includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Brakes front and rear with e-boost
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD only.)
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when any LPO floor mat or LPO floor liner is ordered.)
USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area
Axle 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and ...
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

