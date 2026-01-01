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2023 Mazda CX-5
Sport Design
2023 Mazda CX-5
Sport Design
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,631
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
29,318KM
VIN JM3KFBDMXP0232302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6852A
- Mileage 29,318 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
Navigation System -inc: free trial
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
4.624 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and mi-drive (sport/off-road modes)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
HD Radio
Wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 225/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: three position adjustable 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory 6-way power front passenger seat and height adjustable head restraints
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Sound System -inc: 10-Bose speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround technology and AudioPilot 2 noise compensation technology including 7 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage signal processing SiriusXM satelli...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$33,631
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2023 Mazda CX-5