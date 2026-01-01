$29,450+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
2024 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$29,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
21,424KM
VIN KL4AMCSL0RB044870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5072
- Mileage 21,424 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Temporary spare tire
driver shift control
Capless Fuel Fill
Engine air filtration monitor
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Mechanical jack with tools
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
EBONY WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T4X GEN 1 (STD)
HEADLAMPS LED
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS COVERED SLIDING
TIRES 225/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
Front collision mitigation
Cloth with Leatherette seat trim
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Windshield solar absorbing
Engine control stop/start system
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Map pocket driver seatback
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Defogger rear-window electric
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Antenna roof-mounted
Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp
Door locks power with lockout protection
Door handles body-colour with chrome strips
Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable
Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers
Steering power variable effort electric
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Air conditioning single-zone electronic
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Liftgate manual
GVWR 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Brakes front and rear electric
Tail lamps halogen
Shutters front lower grille active
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Air filter pollutant
IntelliBeam auto high beam
Steering wheel wrapped
Door pillar trim blackout
Fuel system electronic returnless
Mouldings upper side window chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Engine control stop/start system disable switch non-latching
Lighting interior overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Key system 2 keys
AUX heater electric heating/defroster
Mouldings bodyside moulded colour
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control (UD7) Rear Park Assist (UV2) HD Surround Vision and (K4C) Wireless Charging (Beginning with start of production certain vehicles will be forced to include (060) Not Equipped with Re...
Cargo security cover rear stowable under rear cargo load floor
Audio system feature 7-speaker system enhanced performance including amplifier
Display ECO drive assistance
Shutters front upper grille active
Glovebox single compartment
Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down driver and front passenger
HVAC duct rear underneath front seat
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees content features and availability are...
Grille high gloss Black
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Audio system 11 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto...
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Steering wheel controls mounted audio cruise control Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls
Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor
Armrest rear centre (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)
Driver Information Centre 8 Inch diagonal fully digital colour display reconfigurable
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front (Deleted when LPO floor mats are ordered.)
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear (Deleted when LPO floor mats are ordered.)
Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)
Seatback front passenger flat-folding (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)
Steering wheel heated (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)
USB charging ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) charging only located on the rear of the centre console
USB ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) located in the front of the centre console
WHEELS 18 Inch (45.7 CM) BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$29,450
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2024 Buick Encore GX