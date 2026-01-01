2024 Buick Encore GX

Turbocharged

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Driver Restriction Features

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

Requires Subscription

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

EBONY WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T4X GEN 1 (STD)

HEADLAMPS LED

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS COVERED SLIDING

TIRES 225/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING

Front collision mitigation

Cloth with Leatherette seat trim

Front Collision Warning

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Windshield solar absorbing

Engine control stop/start system

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Map pocket driver seatback

Window power with front passenger Express-Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Defogger rear-window electric

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control

Brake electronic parking

Assist handle front passenger

Assist handles rear outboard

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Antenna roof-mounted

Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp

Door locks power with lockout protection

Door handles body-colour with chrome strips

Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable

Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers

Steering power variable effort electric

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night with tilt

Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster

Shift knob satin silver and chrome

Air conditioning single-zone electronic

Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp

Liftgate manual

GVWR 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)

Brakes front and rear electric

Tail lamps halogen

Shutters front lower grille active

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy

Console floor with armrest

Seat rear 40/60 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)

Air filter pollutant

IntelliBeam auto high beam

Steering wheel wrapped

Door pillar trim blackout

Fuel system electronic returnless

Mouldings upper side window chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline

Engine control stop/start system disable switch non-latching

Lighting interior overhead courtesy dual reading lamp

Key system 2 keys

AUX heater electric heating/defroster

Mouldings bodyside moulded colour

Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control (UD7) Rear Park Assist (UV2) HD Surround Vision and (K4C) Wireless Charging (Beginning with start of production certain vehicles will be forced to include (060) Not Equipped with Re...

Cargo security cover rear stowable under rear cargo load floor

Audio system feature 7-speaker system enhanced performance including amplifier

Display ECO drive assistance

Shutters front upper grille active

Glovebox single compartment

Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down driver and front passenger

HVAC duct rear underneath front seat

SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees content features and availability are...

Grille high gloss Black

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Audio system 11 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto...

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Steering wheel controls mounted audio cruise control Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls

Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor

Armrest rear centre (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)

Driver Information Centre 8 Inch diagonal fully digital colour display reconfigurable

Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front (Deleted when LPO floor mats are ordered.)

Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear (Deleted when LPO floor mats are ordered.)

Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)

Seat adjuster driver 8-way power (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)

Seatback front passenger flat-folding (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)

Seats heated driver and front passenger (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)

Steering wheel heated (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)

USB charging ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) charging only located on the rear of the centre console

USB ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) located in the front of the centre console