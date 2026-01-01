2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

STERLING GREY METALLIC

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (STD)

ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS

Requires Subscription

TIRES 275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

CUSTOM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK

TIRE SPARE 255/80R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

TAILGATE STANDARD

AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

DOOR LOCKS POWER

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS

Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

CornerStep rear bumper

Door handles Black

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

SUSPENSION PACKAGE HIGH CAPACITY

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Exhaust single outlet

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Steering wheel urethane

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Taillamps with incandescent tail stop and reverse lights

Headlamps halogen reflector with halogen Daytime Running Lamps

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Bumper front (Body-colour.)

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Window power front drivers express up/down

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Window power front passenger express down

Windows power rear express down

USB Ports rear dual charge-only

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)

ENGINE 2.7L TURBOMAX (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD)

Bumper rear (Body-colour.)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)

Power outlet interior power outlet 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel

Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)

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Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Driver Information Centre 3.5 Inch diagonal monochromatic display