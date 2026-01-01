$48,980+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$48,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
24,008KM
VIN 1GCPDBEK0RZ226735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5067
- Mileage 24,008 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Rear seat reminder
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake lining wear indicator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
STERLING GREY METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (STD)
ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS
Requires Subscription
TIRES 275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
CUSTOM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK
TIRE SPARE 255/80R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
TAILGATE STANDARD
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
DOOR LOCKS POWER
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
CornerStep rear bumper
Door handles Black
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
SUSPENSION PACKAGE HIGH CAPACITY
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Steering wheel urethane
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Taillamps with incandescent tail stop and reverse lights
Headlamps halogen reflector with halogen Daytime Running Lamps
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Bumper front (Body-colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Window power front drivers express up/down
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
USB Ports rear dual charge-only
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)
ENGINE 2.7L TURBOMAX (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD)
Bumper rear (Body-colour.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet interior power outlet 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
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Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Driver Information Centre 3.5 Inch diagonal monochromatic display
WHEELS 20 Inch X 9 Inch (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$48,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500