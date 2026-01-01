2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

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Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Satellite Radio, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert * Heated Leather Seats provide warmth and comfort, perfect for those chilly days. * Heated Steering Wheel adds an extra layer of comfort for your hands in cold weather. * Power Tail Gate allows for easy access to the cargo area with just the push of a button. * Satellite Radio with subscription allows for a wide range of entertainment options during your drive. * Lane Keeping Assist helps you stay in your lane, adding an extra layer of safety. * Blind Spot Monitor alerts you to vehicles that may be out of your view. * Cross-Traffic Alert warns you of traffic crossing your path when reversing. === Why Choose the RS Trim? === The Chevrolet Trailblazer RS trim stands out with its sporty design and premium features. It offers a unique blend of style and functionality, with added features such as heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel, providing a more comfortable and luxurious driving experience. The RS trim also includes advanced safety features like Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Monitor, making it a great choice for those who value both performance and safety. === Connectivity and Convenience === Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seamlessly integrating your smartphone with the vehicles infotainment system. These features allow you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation while keeping your focus on the road. Located in Dauphin, Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.

2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

36,045 KM

Details Description Features

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

Watch This Vehicle
14507995

2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
36,045KM
VIN KL79MUSL8SB044004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T26115A
  • Mileage 36,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Satellite Radio, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert * Heated Leather Seats provide warmth and comfort, perfect for those chilly days. * Heated Steering Wheel adds an extra layer of comfort for your hands in cold weather. * Power Tail Gate allows for easy access to the cargo area with just the push of a button. * Satellite Radio with subscription allows for a wide range of entertainment options during your drive. * Lane Keeping Assist helps you stay in your lane, adding an extra layer of safety. * Blind Spot Monitor alerts you to vehicles that may be out of your view. * Cross-Traffic Alert warns you of traffic crossing your path when reversing. === Why Choose the RS Trim? === The Chevrolet Trailblazer RS trim stands out with its sporty design and premium features. It offers a unique blend of style and functionality, with added features such as heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel, providing a more comfortable and luxurious driving experience. The RS trim also includes advanced safety features like Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Monitor, making it a great choice for those who value both performance and safety. === Connectivity and Convenience === Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seamlessly integrating your smartphone with the vehicle's infotainment system. These features allow you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation while keeping your focus on the road. Located in Dauphin, Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine air filtration monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Active Noise Cancellation (AWD models.)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
STERLING GREY METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
RS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
HEADLAMPS LED
INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
BOWTIES BLACK FRONT AND REAR
SUNROOF POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC
LIFTGATE POWER PROGRAMMABLE HANDS FREE WITH LED LOGO PROJECTION
SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED SATIN SILVER AND CHROME
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Windshield solar absorbing
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Map pocket driver seatback
Wiper rear intermittent
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Keyless Start push-button
Tail lamps LED
Brake electronic parking
Ornamentation RS badge
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Engine control stop-start system
Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Armrest rear centre
Air conditioning single-zone electronic
Windows power with driver express-up/down and front passenger and rear express-down
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Liftgate manual
Fascia front and rear lower insert Black
Mouldings Anthracite lower bodyside
GVWR 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Engine control stop-start system override
Driver shift control tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Brakes front and rear electric
Ornamentation Trailblazer lettering
Shutters front lower grille active
Ornamentation AWD badge
Lighting interior overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Knee bolster driver and front passenger
Heating ducts under front seats rear vent
Heater electric heater defroster system reinforced
Head restraints front 2-way adjustable
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Air filter cabin
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Seatback front passenger flat-folding
Map pocket front passenger seatback lateral mesh
Seat adjuster driver 2-way power lumbar
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered sliding
Key system 2 key fobs
Steering wheel wrapped
Tires 245/45R19 all-season blackwall
JET BLACK WITH RED ACCENTS EVOTEX SEAT TRIM
Shutters front upper grille active
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C68) automatic climate control air conditioning (USS) one type-A and one type-C charging only USB ports (K4C) Wireless Charging (KI6) 120-volt power outlet (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror and (DMS) driver an...
Trailering provisions wiring
Assist handle rear outboard
Steering wheel controls mounted audio Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls
Side rails roof-mounted (Black.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding (Gloss Black mirror caps.)
Exhaust dual outlets (Round tips.)
Keyless Open front doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Audio system 11 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto...
Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm)
Audio system feature 6-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier (AWD models.)
Driver Information Centre 8 Inch diagonal display fully digital colour reconfigurable
USB ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel
Wheels 19 Inch (48.3 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum
Floor mats front (Deleted when LPO floor mats/liners are ordered.)
Floor mats rear (Deleted when LPO floor mats/liners are ordered.)
SiriusXM Trial Subscription enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees content features a...

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Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

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1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
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$29,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer