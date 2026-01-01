$29,950+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$29,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T26115A
- Mileage 36,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Satellite Radio, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert * Heated Leather Seats provide warmth and comfort, perfect for those chilly days. * Heated Steering Wheel adds an extra layer of comfort for your hands in cold weather. * Power Tail Gate allows for easy access to the cargo area with just the push of a button. * Satellite Radio with subscription allows for a wide range of entertainment options during your drive. * Lane Keeping Assist helps you stay in your lane, adding an extra layer of safety. * Blind Spot Monitor alerts you to vehicles that may be out of your view. * Cross-Traffic Alert warns you of traffic crossing your path when reversing. === Why Choose the RS Trim? === The Chevrolet Trailblazer RS trim stands out with its sporty design and premium features. It offers a unique blend of style and functionality, with added features such as heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel, providing a more comfortable and luxurious driving experience. The RS trim also includes advanced safety features like Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Monitor, making it a great choice for those who value both performance and safety. === Connectivity and Convenience === Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seamlessly integrating your smartphone with the vehicle's infotainment system. These features allow you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation while keeping your focus on the road. Located in Dauphin, Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
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Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing>
1-800-442-0402