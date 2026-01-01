2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

STERLING GREY METALLIC

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

RS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

HEADLAMPS LED

INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

BOWTIES BLACK FRONT AND REAR

SUNROOF POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC

LIFTGATE POWER PROGRAMMABLE HANDS FREE WITH LED LOGO PROJECTION

SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED SATIN SILVER AND CHROME

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Windshield solar absorbing

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Map pocket driver seatback

Wiper rear intermittent

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Keyless Start push-button

Tail lamps LED

Brake electronic parking

Ornamentation RS badge

Assist handle driver

Assist handle front passenger

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Engine control stop-start system

Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp

Steering power non-variable ratio electric

Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate

Armrest rear centre

Air conditioning single-zone electronic

Windows power with driver express-up/down and front passenger and rear express-down

Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp

Liftgate manual

Fascia front and rear lower insert Black

Mouldings Anthracite lower bodyside

GVWR 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)

Engine control stop-start system override

Driver shift control tap-up/tap-down on shifter

Brakes front and rear electric

Ornamentation Trailblazer lettering

Shutters front lower grille active

Ornamentation AWD badge

Lighting interior overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp

Knee bolster driver and front passenger

Heating ducts under front seats rear vent

Heater electric heater defroster system reinforced

Head restraints front 2-way adjustable

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy

Console floor with armrest

Air filter cabin

Seat rear 40/60 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)

Seatback front passenger flat-folding

Map pocket front passenger seatback lateral mesh

Seat adjuster driver 2-way power lumbar

Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered sliding

Key system 2 key fobs

Steering wheel wrapped

Tires 245/45R19 all-season blackwall

JET BLACK WITH RED ACCENTS EVOTEX SEAT TRIM

Shutters front upper grille active

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C68) automatic climate control air conditioning (USS) one type-A and one type-C charging only USB ports (K4C) Wireless Charging (KI6) 120-volt power outlet (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror and (DMS) driver an...

Trailering provisions wiring

Assist handle rear outboard

Steering wheel controls mounted audio Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls

Side rails roof-mounted (Black.)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding (Gloss Black mirror caps.)

Exhaust dual outlets (Round tips.)

Keyless Open front doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Audio system 11 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto...

Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm)

Audio system feature 6-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier (AWD models.)

Driver Information Centre 8 Inch diagonal display fully digital colour reconfigurable

USB ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel

Wheels 19 Inch (48.3 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum

Floor mats front (Deleted when LPO floor mats/liners are ordered.)

Floor mats rear (Deleted when LPO floor mats/liners are ordered.)