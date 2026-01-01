$9,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2004 Larson SEI 186 BOWRIDER
3.0 Mercruiser
2004 Larson SEI 186 BOWRIDER
3.0 Mercruiser
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Bow Rider
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Wilf's Elie Ford
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Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
Call Dealer
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2004 Larson SEI 186 BOWRIDER