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2012 Winnebago Other

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2012 Winnebago Other

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14199987

2012 Winnebago Other

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

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VIN 54CAB0R27C1892636

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # Cun468
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

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204-353-XXXX

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204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
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Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2012 Winnebago Other