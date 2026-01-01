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2012 Winnebago Other
2012 Winnebago Other
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN 54CAB0R27C1892636
Vehicle Details
- Stock # Cun468
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Wilf's Elie Ford
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Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
Call Dealer
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2012 Winnebago Other