<p>2016 F-150 Lariat with 135,836 kms.  </p>

2016 Ford F-150

135,836 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,836KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EG0GFD44970

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,836 KM

2016 F-150 Lariat with 135,836 kms.  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

2016 Ford F-150