$37,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT
2016 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,836KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EG0GFD44970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,836 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 F-150 Lariat with 135,836 kms.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
